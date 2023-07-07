SWAH consultation: 85% of respondents deem surgery suspension ‘not reasonable’

Members of the SOAS group handing over thousands of petition letters at the SWAH

There needs to be a “full restoration” of emergency surgery at a Co Fermanagh hospital, a local campaign group has said following the publication of a consultation report on its temporary removal.

Emergency general surgery was temporarily suspended at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen in December, with a retrospective consultation on the decision launched in January.

A first report on the consultation was presented to the Western Health and Social Care Trust’s board on Thursday.

The report summary revealed 85% of respondents did not believe the decision to temporarily suspend emergency general surgery at the SWAH was a “reasonable response” to patient safety concerns.

It also found that 85% of respondents did not consider the actions taken by the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) addressed the challenges of providing treatment in a timely, suitable and safe environment.

A further 42% indicated they had evidence to suggest the trust’s actions had created a negative impact, while 41% did not provide a clear answer to the question, the trust said.

The report also indicated that 17% of respondents did not present evidence to suggest the actions taken by the trust had a negative impact.

Issues were raised around recruitment and retention of staff, travel times for service users, the Department of Health’s review of general surgery and the classification of SWAH as a Type 1 Emergency Department.

Patient pathways and bypass protocols were also held up as a concern, as well as decision-making, approval and legality of the temporary change.

Further worries around privatisation, equality screening and responses to campaign group Save Our Acute Services’ five-point plan were also included.

The report contained a detailed WHSCT response to the issues raised in the consultation.

In a statement accompanying the report, Western Trust chief executive Neil Guckian said that, despite the objections raised in the consultation, the new pathways put in place had been “working effectively”.

“An average of two patients per day have been admitted to Altnagelvin Area Hospital for emergency general surgery since December 19, 2022,” he said.

Western Trust CEO Neil Guckian

“We are pleased to report there is no evidence that the temporary change to the pathways at SWAH has negatively impacted on patient clinical outcomes.

“We recognise how difficult it will be to reinstate emergency general surgery at SWAH due to both recruitment challenges and the requirements for access to other clinical services within the new regional standards for general surgery, published by the health minister.

“South West Acute Hospital falls some way short of meeting the requirements of these standards. Delivering safe care to the population of the west was the primary reason for this temporary change.

“We are satisfied that the temporary suspension of emergency general surgery at SWAH, and the new pathways put in place to assess patients in our ambulatory pathway at SWAH, and to treat patients requiring admission at Altnagelvin, has significantly mitigated the patient safety risks which arose from the challenges in the consultant general surgeon workforce.

“The alternative clinical pathways for the treatment of emergency general surgery patients at SWAH are carefully monitored by the Western Trust and this will continue at this time.”

The trust also indicated it would establish a SWAH Strategic Development Group to develop the hospital, but a spokesperson for Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) said it would have “unpublished terms of reference and an undemocratic structure”.

“Although the trust wishes to downplay it, the removal of urgent and emergency surgery inevitably undermines wider acute services at SWAH,” they said.

“Unless it is reversed, the acute status of our local hospital will be in name only.

“Contrary to the trust spin, this crisis was not unexpected: it was engineered and part of the Bengoa ‘reconfiguration’ policy.

“The victims of this policy are those in the geographically isolated community in Fermanagh and Tyrone, who, in their hour of need, will be left hours away from life-saving treatment.”

The group said the trust had “ignored” 30,286 signed letters delivered to it in person by SOAS, with a line in the document summary saying “different forms of feedback and responses” had been received.

“The Western Trust bosses today ignored 30,286 voices. Worse still, they signalled their intention to make second-class citizens of the people of Fermanagh and Tyrone.

“This is not acceptable and will never be acceptable. Our community deserves and demands equality

“Our campaign continues. On the back of this ‘rubber stamp’ response, we will be re-engage with the community on how best to secure a commitment from the Department of Health — over the heads of the failed Western Trust management — to the full restoration of urgent and emergency surgery at SWAH.”