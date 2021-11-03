Swann is urged to address crisis in A&E departments

Health trusts across Northern Ireland have said that a “very worrying picture” has emerged for this winter as Covid, flu and a depleted workforce are leading to lengthy A&E waiting times.

Yesterday evening, the South Eastern Trust revealed that five patients have been waiting to be admitted to the Ulster Hospital since Sunday. Over the weekend A&E departments across the country struggled to cope with increased demand.

One senior doctor apologised for the “appalling service” in the Western Trust area, while a medical director warned that an emergency department may have to close its doors.

"Obviously, I do not want that to happen, and nor does anyone working in the trusts. However, we must realise that we are facing levels of pressure as never before,” Health Minister Robin Swann told MLAs yesterday.

He was responding to an urgent question tabled by South Antrim DUP MLA Pam Cameron. She said later: “If the men and women on the front line of our hospitals need additional help then we should be elevating this to the government for military assistance.

“The idea that emergency departments would close their doors is as far removed from the 1948 concept of a National Health Service as we can imagine. It would be intolerable and demand serious answers across the board if we reach a situation where people are turned away from EDs.”

Mr Swann earlier told Ms Cameron he had not made another request for military medics “because, as the Member knows, that serving unit returned only a week ago and is not currently available for redeployment”.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew also described the developing crisis as “deeply concerning”.

“At the weekend trusts were asking patients with non-life threatening illnesses to stay away from emergency departments.

“While the call is understandable due to the pressures emergency departments are facing, it’s not clear where patients who need medical attention for serious conditions that are not life threatening can be treated.”

Last December, there were chaotic scenes at Antrim Area Hospital as a queue of 17 ambulances lined up outside the ED, while inside, a further 43 patients waited for an emergency bed.

A spokesperson for the Northern Trust said this week has been “extremely challenging” for its EDs, hospitals and community services.

On Monday afternoon, Antrim Area Hospital’s capacity was operating at 111% with 56 very ill patients awaiting admission and Causeway Hospital occupancy was 107% with 16 ill patients waiting. The spokesperson added: “Whilst winter traditionally places a higher demand on services, the added impact of delayed presentations, along with a high level of Covid-19, flu and other respiratory illnesses and a tired, depleted workforce, means we are facing a very worrying picture for the months ahead.”

The trust asked the public to use alternatives to EDs where possible and to assist flow in the hospital by accepting a care home that is not their first choice until such times as their first preference becomes available.

Hospitals in the South Eastern Trust face the same pressures. As of yesterday evening the ED in the Ulster Hospital had 117 patients with 57 waiting for a bed and five waiting to be admitted since Sunday.

A spokesperson said: “We expect pressures to continue throughout the winter period. We would re-emphasise the need for everyone to take up the opportunity of a Covid vaccination to help alleviate hospital pressures.”