Swann promises Muckamore inquiry after damning review

The Health Minister has pledged to hold a robust inquiry into Muckamore Abbey after an independent review found failings into the leadership and governance of the hospital.

The review, published by the Department of Health last night, was established to build upon the Serious Adverse Incident (SAI) review into Muckamore.

The Antrim hospital, which treats people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs has been the subject of a PSNI probe.

Police are investigating claims of physical and mental abuse of patients in the psychiatric intensive care unit between 2017-18.

It is suspected that 1,500 criminal assaults took place over a number of months in a ward with six beds in the hospital.

Seven arrests have been made in connection to the investigation and around 40 staff members have been suspended, and some managers have also resigned or retired.

This latest review has concluded that “while the Belfast Trust had appropriate governance structures in place – with the potential to alert the Executive Team and the Trust Board to risks pertaining to safe and effective care – these systems were not implemented effectively”.

In response the Trust’s chief executive, Dr Cathy Jack has apologised “unreservedly” to patients and their families who have been “failed by this Trust”.

The report, which found the Trust Board and Executive team “rarely discussed” Muckamore, also confirmed the findings of the SAI report which concluded the hospital was viewed as a “place apart which operated which operated outside the sightlines and under the radar of the Trust”.

Challenges and tensions within the management team at Muckamore was highlighted by the review, as well as a “lack of continuity and stability at director level” and “a lack of interest and curiosity” about the hospital from the Trust’s Board.

The review described a previous investigation into alleged abuse as a “missed opportunity”, adding that while CCTV cameras were operational in Muckamore from 2015 it took “an inexplicably long time” to produce a policy to implement it.

Health Minister Robin Swann said on Wednesday night that it was now his intention to establish an inquiry into Muckamore, describing the review’s findings as revealing a “sustained failure of care” on some of our “most vulnerable” members of society.

He apologised to patients and their families on behalf of the health and social care authorities, insisting they had been “let down”.

“Thanks to this report, we now know more about why the appalling failings at the hospital occurred,” he said.

“This will help me determine the nature and scope of a future inquiry, which must focus on the questions that remain unanswered and the crucial issue of how we stop this happening again.”

The Minister added: “I also fully accept that they (families) want much more than apologies. They need and deserve answers as to why this happened and to be confident that this scandal will not be repeated.”

Mr Swann also apologised to Glynn Brown, the father of a Muckamore patient, who publicly raised concerns about the care at Muckamore, insisting his efforts were “central in exposing the truth” about the hospital.

Dr Jack said since the problems at Muckamore emerged, “significant” improvements have been made at the unit.

“I unreservedly apologise to those patients who suffered as a consequence of these failings and to their families who had every right to expect their loved ones were being cared for safely and with respect, dignity, and compassion,” she said.

“Since the maltreatment of patients has come to light significant lessons have already been learned and many improvements have been put in place to protect against this happening again.

“We now have rigorous processes to ensure the safe care of patients and we actively encourage a culture of greater openness amongst our staff and our families.

Dr Jack stressed that the Trust welcomes the publication of the review and will now give it “careful and detailed consideration.

“We acknowledge this is a very painful and lengthy process for patients, families, and carers, past and present,” said the chief executive

“But we are committed to ensuring that the outcomes will lead to better and safer care

“Additionally, there have been many significant improvements that are now embedded and we are confident that Muckamore Abbey Hospital is much safer today.”