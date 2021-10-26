Swann rules out baby box scheme over safety doubts

Health Minister Robin Swann has ruled out introducing baby boxes in Northern Ireland because of a lack of data to prove they are safe.

Countries such as Finland and Scotland give baby boxes out to expectant mums in a bid to reduce infant mortality while also giving children an equal start in life, regardless of background.

The boxes contain essential items for newborn babies, including vests, digital thermometer, mittens and nappies.

They also contain a mattress and bedding so babies can sleep in the boxes.

Scotland is the only part of the UK where baby boxes are given to new mums, the initiative having been introduced in 2017.

Mr Swann was asked whether he had plans to introduce the scheme in an Assembly question submitted by Paula Bradshaw, a member of the Stormont health committee.

The Health Minister replied: “I recognise the worthy aims of the baby box schemes to reduce inequality and give every baby the best start in life.

“However, it is not simply a matter of deciding to introduce or not introduce such a policy. There are other aspects for consideration.

“There were concerns raised in 2018, when the baby box was being introduced to the UK, from a number of quarters, including medical professionals and cot death charities.

“These concerns included a lack of evaluation around whether baby boxes do actually reduce the risk of infant death, compared to using a crib or a Moses basket, for example.

“Baby boxes originated in Finland, and while the rates of sudden infant death syndrome are low there, they are also low in neighbouring countries where the baby box is not distributed.

“Perhaps most importantly, this item still lacks the licence of a British Safety Standard, which, according to the most recent update from the British Safety Institute in April, is still in development.

“To that end, in light of these issues, I am not intending to introduce a baby box scheme at this time.”

In 2018, the Royal College of Midwives said it believed that providing baby boxes where the baby had a sleep space was likely to reduce the risks associated with unsafe co-sleeping.

Baby boxes are not handed out in Wales. However, a trial was launched there last year in which special baby bundles were handed out to new parents.

These bags were filled with sleep sacks and items to encourage communication skills and safe bathing.