Swann unable to say when Downe A&E will reopen

Services: The emergency department at the Downe has been closed for over a year

The Health Minister cannot say when the emergency department at the Downe Hospital will reopen, but has denied any local hospitals are earmarked for closure.

In an impassioned speech to his Stormont colleagues yesterday, Robin Swann warned against "political grandstanding", which he said would "become a threat to our health service", as he discussed the future of the Downe.

The issue was raised by the SDLP's Colin McGrath, who sought reassurances all services removed from the hospital as part of the Covid-19 response will resume.

The South Down MLA said: "In March of last year we introduced the Coronavirus Bill to effectively and quickly respond to the growing threat of the pandemic.

"All of us were aware that sacrifices would have to be made on all of our parts.

"When an elected MLA gives acceptance to the removal of services from their local area this does not go down well.

"However, we all did our bit to respond to Covid-19.

"The people of Down and Mourne accepted the temporary reconfiguration of services that were already in a temporary reconfigured state.

"We accepted this temporary reconfiguration in the face of a worldwide pandemic, we accepted the temporary reconfiguration in spite of the fact that it was done without public consultation, without any equality assessment and without public approval.

"We put our faith and our goodwill in the Health Minister that when it was possible to do so, our services would be returned to the Downe Hospital.

"But it's over one year on now and they still haven't been returned."

Mr McGrath also criticised the decision to locate the mass vaccination centre for Co Down in the Ulster Hospital, despite it being only eight miles from the Royal Victoria Hospital and five miles from the SSE Arena, both also vaccination centres.

He argued it would have been better located in Downpatrick.

"I wonder would the minister recognise that, perception wise, this is not a ringing endorsement for equal access of opportunity," he said.

"It might be perception-based, but it does feel when the Downe, if there's a deal to be cut, that we always get the lesser end of that deal.

"Would we expect the public of Belfast to travel 30 miles for their nearest vaccination centre? They just wouldn't do it."

Pushed for a reopening date for the A&E at the Downe, Mr Swann said he was unable to provide one.

He said: "Let me be clear. There is no plan, hidden or otherwise, to close, downgrade or run down any hospital. This does not mean that every single hospital will remain frozen in time. It does not mean that all services will be delivered in exactly the same way until the end of time.

"I am worried about petty point-scoring politics when it comes to the vital task of reforming and transforming our struggling health service."

Mr McGrath responded, as an elected representative, he was entitled to seek assurances and raise concerns on behalf of constituents.