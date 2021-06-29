Talking about the menopause will help end the stigma, says O’Neill

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has spoken about her experience of dealing with the menopause.

She was among several women responding to a candid early morning tweet from BBC Northern Ireland’s health correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly.

Ms Connolly had tweeted: “4.27am wide awake — yet I’m exhausted. Night sweats. Sofa surfing. Anxious. Craving sleep. Heavy fuzzy head. Forgetful. Hot. Tomorrow/today is looming. MLC is still in here…I want to tweet this.”

She added that although her symptoms were mild compared to some others, she hoped to “unwrap the menopause mystery and ditch the stigma”.

Ms O’Neill said: “Like so many women hot flushes are a permanent feature of my day. The more we talk about it, the more we help end the stigma.”

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong replied: “Riding the Menopause rollercoaster is wild craic when it’s already warm. My internal furnace likes to kick in at the most inopportune moments. Such fun.”

And Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew said: “We need to end the stigma and help more people understand the challenges. Lots of gifted women give up work because of it."

Dr Edward Morris, President of the Royal College of Obstetricians, praised those who spoke out and encouraged others to seek advice. “It’s great to see prominent women talking openly about their experiences of the menopause on Twitter,” he said.

“The menopause will affect every woman at some point in their life and should not be viewed as a taboo subject. Misinformation about the menopause and its effects can lead to many women not receiving the treatment or help that would otherwise be available to them, leaving them suffering in silence.”

He added: “When it comes to the menopause there is no one size fits all. That’s why it is vital women receive reliable, accurate education and information so they are aware of the options available and can make choices about their health. If you are struggling with your symptoms then we would encourage you to speak to your GP who can offer menopause care or refer you, where necessary, to specialist menopause services.”

Further information, advice and links to find the nearest services can be found on The British Menopause Society website, www.thebms.org.uk, as well as www.rcog.org.uk.