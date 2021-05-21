TB case confirmed in east Belfast primary school

The Public Health Agency (PHA) says a pupil at St Matthew’s Primary School in east Belfast has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB).

A case of tuberculosis (TB) has been confirmed at a primary school in east Belfast.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) says precautionary screening is being offered to a number of pupils and teachers at St Matthew’s Primary School.

The PHA said it is working with colleagues from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and St Matthew’s to ensure an appropriate response is put in place at the school in line with standard practice.

"An information letter and a TB fact sheet on signs and symptoms are being sent to pupils and staff at the school,” a spokesperson said.

“Screening will be offered to a number of pupils and staff who may have been in contact with the individual diagnosed with tuberculosis. This action is being taken as a precautionary measure in line with standard national guidance.”

TB is a bacterial infection spread through inhaling tiny droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person.

It mainly affects the lungs, but it can impact on other parts of the body, including the stomach, glands, bones and nervous system.

Although a serious condition, it can be cured if treated with the right antibiotics.

Symptoms of TB include fever and night sweats, a persistent cough and unexplained weight loss.

Dr Sarah Milligan, Acting Consultant in Health Protection, PHA, said: “TB is a serious but curable infectious disease which normally affects the lungs, but it can affect other parts of the body too. It is usually spread through the air when a patient coughs or sneezes. TB is a difficult infection to catch and usually requires prolonged close contact.”

Dr Milligan continued: “I would like to reassure parents and those who attend the school that children with TB are rarely infectious to others and the risk to pupils and staff at the school is low. The screening that is being put in place is a precautionary measure.”

Aileen Browne, Principal at St Matthew’s, said: “The school is cooperating with the Public Health Agency to help ensure the safety of the school community. I would encourage anyone who receives communication requesting that their child gets screened to do this."

Cases of tuberculosis (TB) have dropped in Northern Ireland in recent years, according to official figures.

Provisional figures for 2019 show a total of 71 cases were reported.