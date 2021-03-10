Teenager who lost mum to addiction to push for detox centre in Derry

A teenager who started a campaign for a detox centre in Londonderry following the death of her mother from addiction said she will press the chief executive of the Western Trust for action when they meet next week.

A petition calling for a detox facility in Derry was launched by Tamzin White (18) in the days following her mother Louise's death.

It received 9,000 signatures and was presented to Health Minister Robin Swann this week.

Mr Swann told Ms White in a letter he would like to meet with her but due to the pressures of dealing with the current coronavirus pandemic, this was not possible.

Instead he asked the Western Trust CEO, Ann Kilgallen to meet with Ms White on his behalf.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Ms White said despite a previous campaign for a facility in Derry a few years ago, the decision was taken to open one in Omagh instead.

"I think Omagh should have a detox centre. I think every city should have a detox centre - but Derry needs a detox centre more than ever," said Tamzin. "I will ask Ann Killgallen why the detox centre was not opened in Derry and I will stress how much it is needed. My family is evidence of how much it is needed and what the cost can be if people don't have the help on their doorstep.

"My mammy wanted help so much and I am convinced she would still be with me and my two wee sisters if there had been a detox centre to help her.

"Robin Swann said he would make addiction services a priority and I hope he will but I am going to continue with this campaign until there is help for people in Derry."