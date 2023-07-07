Temporary MRI scanner arrives at Daisy Hill to help with patient waiting times

Daisy Hill staff pictured at the new temporary MRI scanner on the hospital site.

The scanner arrived on site on Friday, and is also hoped to help reduce the need to transfer patients to other hospitals for diagnosis.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has two full-time MRI scanners, both at Craigavon, with inpatients from other hospitals and Daisy Hill’s emergency department requiring transfer for MRI investigations.

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scanners are used for the investigation of the entire body.

They can detect the smallest abnormalities and are especially useful in imaging the brain, spinal cord and cancers compared with other medical imaging techniques like CT (Computed Tomography) scans or X-Rays, and they do not use ionizing radiation.

MRI scanners are increasingly used in diagnosis, characterisation, staging and assessment of treatment response for cancer services and other specialties.

Catherine Reid, director of Surgery and Clinical Services at Daisy Hill said that around 20 patients are transferred from Daisy Hill to Craigavon Hospital each week by ambulance for MRI scans.

"Alongside the ongoing electrical upgrade, our longer term plan is to secure funding and develop a diagnostic suite for the hospital, including a permanent MRI scanner,” she continued.

“Introduced as part of our recent stability plans to support inpatient medical services at Daisy Hill, the lease of the temporary MRI as an interim solution is welcome news for patients, staff and colleagues in the ambulance service.

"It will help us meet the growing demand for MRI scans, avoid the need for transferring patients where possible and free up much needed ambulance resources.”

The scanner will be leased for an initial nine-month period. This will be kept under review whilst a longer term solution is confirmed.

Last month, the Southern trust agreed a plan to stabilise inpatient medical services at Daisy Hill, after it was announced in May that services were being reduced at the Newry hospital due to staff shortages.

A lack of consultants meant delivering inpatient care in general medicine would no longer be sustainable.

As well as the temporary MRI scanner, the trust added that a chief operating officer for the hospital has been appointed and three senior medical consultants from Craigavon Hospital will also be providing support to the Daisy Hill team.

Ms Reid continued: “We would like to thank all of our medical, diagnostics, planning and estates colleagues who have been working tirelessly over recent weeks to quickly source the MRI scanner and continue to show such dedication to improving services despite the continued financial and workforce challenges that we face right across health and social care.

"The team are now working hard on final installation works to get the scanner up and running and are looking forward to welcoming their first patients in the next few weeks.”