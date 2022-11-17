Temporary pause on emergency general surgery at South West Acute Hospital

The Western Trust has been forced to pause the service from next month because of staffing issues.

Emergency general surgery is to be withdrawn from South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen on a temporary basis.

It is understood the Western Trust has been forced to pause the service from next month in response to the imminent departure of the only staff general surgeon currently working at the hospital.

Emergency general surgery largely deals with acute abdominal conditions, such as acute appendicitis, perforated bowels and twisted hernias.

There will be no changes to the service provided by the emergency department, which is open 24/7, and patients suffering from the likes of appendicitis can still attend the A&E department.

However, under the new system, anyone who attends the emergency department at SWAH needing emergency general surgery will be transferred to Craigavon Area or Altnagelvin Hospital for their operation.

Surgeon Mark Taylor, who chaired the recently published Review of General Surgery, said the changes to service provision will result in better outcomes for patients.

“The Bengoa review in 2016 said the options were to resist change and see services deteriorate to the point of collapse over time, or to embrace transformation and work to create a modern, sustainable service,” he said.

“We have been trying for 10 years to get surgeons into SWAH but they’re voting with their feet.

“What we’re seeing happening at SWAH is that collapse of services, the unplanned changes we’ve been warning about, because circumstances predict they happen.

“But it’s important to remember that it’s extremely rare to be bursting through the theatre doors for any of the types of emergency general surgery currently happening at SWAH.

“The vast majority of people who require emergency general surgery can wait hours, and those who can’t don’t currently have their operation at SWAH anyway.

“For example, if you have someone with a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm, they would be taken straight to Belfast. Those patients go straight to the Royal [Victoria Hospital] no matter where they are.

“You’re more likely to have surgery or end up with a stoma if you have your operation at a smaller centre, such as SWAH, than if you have your operation where you are seen by a surgeon who has a higher case rate and access to all the other back-up services that are available in larger centres.

“We want to create an equitable service for all people. It’s about using this unplanned change in a proactive way to sustain services.”

The removal of emergency general surgery from SWAH is being implemented on a temporary basis in response to issues in attracting and retaining staff.

However, the future provision of emergency general surgery at the hospital will be subject to public consultation.

This can happen in the absence of a fully functioning Executive, but it is understood a final decision on service provision could only be made by a health minister.

The chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland blamed the decision on “a failure to develop and implement an effective workforce strategy” in the health service.

Tom Black said it meant there are insufficient numbers of surgeons to maintain an effective and safe rota.

“The care provided to patients in our health system relies on its healthcare workers who are having to work under tremendous pressures, as we have seen this week,” he added.

“It is therefore imperative that they are at the very least provided with the adequate terms and conditions if we want them to stay and work here.

“There also needs to be an urgent reform of unfair punitive pensions rules which is forcing many doctors to retire early, adding more pressure on a shrinking clinical workforce.”

Mr Black warned that health provision for patients in the south west is now under “huge pressure” in both primary and secondary care.

“This closure of acute surgical services in the area will put additional pressures on the ambulance service there, not to mention on Altnagelvin Hospital in the North West,” he continued.

“The continuing collapse of services that we are seeing play out in our hospitals and GP surgeries across Northern Ireland is due to repeated inadequate funding in the NHS over the last decade.”

In January, emergency general surgery at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry was paused, as the service there was also hampered by a lack of surgeons.

At the time, one of only two general surgeons working on the site resigned and was due to leave their post at the end of February.