Tender process to address NI health waiting lists branded 'shambles' as private hospitals fail to win contract

Every private hospital that entered a government tender process to address Northern Ireland’s waiting list crisis has failed to make the shortlist.

It is understood 18 private healthcare providers have been told they failed to meet the criteria laid out by health officials working to tackle spiralling hospital waiting lists.

This is despite the fact the unsuccessful applicants include some of the UK and Ireland’s biggest private healthcare providers that have been carrying out work for the health service throughout the pandemic.

Some of the private providers continue to carry out waiting list initiative work but have been told they don’t meet the required standards to be included in a shortlist being drawn up for future contracts.

The aim of the framework is to simplify and speed up the process in future.

A source said: “This just shows what a shambles the whole process is.

“We are told that waiting lists are a priority for the Department of Health yet when they have an opportunity to do something to help tackle the problem, they get it wrong.

“Who set the criteria and what was the criteria if no-one has been able to meet it? It just seems like it has been a waste of time and money and highlights further inefficiencies in the system.

“There will be another opportunity for providers to apply but that won’t happen for a couple of months and in the meantime, hundreds of thousands of people are on hospital waiting lists.”

It comes as the Department of Health released its latest waiting time statistics which revealed that 335,042 patients were waiting for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment at the end of March – up by 11,868 from the end of last year.

More than half – almost 190,000, had been waiting longer than a year for a first appointment.

The number of people waiting for elective surgery had also increased – up from 105,159 at the end of December to 111,209 at the end of March.

Of these, 68,309 had been waiting longer than one year for inpatient treatment.

Private healthcare providers were asked to apply to be put on a shortlist that would enable them to be considered to carry out work to address Northern Ireland’s waiting list crisis.

The process was opened at the beginning of the year.

However, last week, the Business Services Organisation (BSO) informed all providers that they had been unsuccessful.

Correspondence seen by the Belfast Telegraph which was sent to the applicants last week said: “BSO PaLS can advise that no applicants were successful in being appointed to the PDPS (Pseudo Dynamic Purchasing System) at this first evaluation.

“On behalf of Health and Social Care Board and HSC trusts, BSO PaLS encourage unsuccessful applicants to review the debrief information and reapply before the next commencement of evaluation date on July 18.”

A spokeswoman from the Department of Health said: “This is a new framework that is being put in place for future contracts.

“As such, it has no bearing on the ongoing contracts and those being treated under them. It is not therefore about renewing contracts, but establishing a new framework for the future.

“The existing contracts have an extension option.

“The new framework is being introduced because frameworks are time limited under Public Contracts Regulations and their renewal is a legal requirement.

“When complete, the new framework will provide a mechanism to facilitate the award of new contracts more quickly to independent sector providers for the next seven years, when resources are available.

“Waiting list activity will continue to be delivered by independent sector providers while the DPS is being finalised.

“Trusts will also use in-house capacity to the maximum to address waiting lists.”