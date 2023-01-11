Terminally ill must be allowed early access to their state pensions, says Marie Curie charity

Marie Curie is calling for the state pension to be paid to dying people under the age of 65

A change in the way the state pension is paid could stop 260 terminally ill people in Northern Ireland from spending their final months living in poverty, a leading charity has said.

Research from Marie Curie has uncovered examples of terminally ill people under the age of 65 suffering, as they are unable to cover the cost of basic essentials.

In one case, the wife of a man with late-stage dementia is unable to heat their home, while in another distressing case a man who died from oesophageal cancer two days after his 64th birthday was unable to access his state pension.

This was despite working uninterrupted for almost 50 years, and taking sick leave for the first time just two weeks before he passed away.

Marie Curie has said early access to the pension for dying people would cost the Government 0.1% of its annual spend on the state pension.

More than 6,000 people from Northern Ireland have signed a petition calling for the change.

Laura Docherty from Belfast has offered her support to the campaign after her parents lost valuable time with family due to financial concerns while terminally ill.

Read more Healthcare unions snub independent body dealing with pay review for NHS staff

Her father, David White, died in 2013 at the age of 58, four months after being diagnosed with lung cancer, while her mother Sonia, died in May 2021, at the age of 62, seven weeks after being diagnosed with cancer of the bile duct.

“During those final weeks, they worried about paying their mortgage and bills which I ended up paying to save them the worry,” she said.

“But they were embarrassed that their daughter had to help them financially.

“My parents worked extremely hard for their money and were careful spending it, but unfortunately those last few weeks were spent trying to sort out their budget and bills instead of making memories with me and my two brothers and their two grandchildren.

“They should have had access to their state pension, it would have helped them out even though they both had very little time left once they were diagnosed.”

Christine Irvine, senior policy manager for Marie Curie in Northern Ireland, said: “We urgently need a fairer and more compassionate pension and benefits system for all terminally ill people in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK.

“Financial insecurity is one of the biggest issues facing dying people.

“That’s why it’s consistently one of Marie Curies biggest policy priorities.

“This is something that the Government could introduce for a fractional increase which would lift dying people out of poverty and ease the worries of those who are just about managing to pay their bills.”

Ms Irvine said members of the public can support the charity’s Dying in Poverty campaign by signing its petition at www.mariecurie.org.