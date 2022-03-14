The marathon men: Belfast trio take on gruelling 131 mile challenge for charity

Will run five marathons in five days for motor neuron disease awareness

Three Belfast men will be running five marathons in five days in a bid to raise awareness and funds for motor neuron disease (MND) research in the name of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Stuart Thom, Budge Pountney and Tony Quin will be taking on the gruelling challenge that will see them complete 131 miles in less than a week to try and raise money for the foundation established by former Scotland rugby union international Doddie Weir, who himself was diagnosed with MND in 2016.

It is the latest in a string of fundraising events organised by Thom, who grew up in Melrose with Weir and moved to Northern Ireland in 2015, following on from events such as golf days and cycles from Land’s End to John O’Groats in 2019 and around the island of Ireland in 2020.

To date, those events have raised around £180,000 to support MND research, and along the way Thom has discovered that there are many who suffer from the debilitating disease, which severely weakens the muscles until the person can no longer function independently.

“When Doddie was explaining his situation, he told me he had a year before he was in a wheelchair and that there was no cure and that he would die. This is not right, so what can we do?” explains Thom, who is chief executive of Royal Belfast Golf Club.

“Initially it was driven by our friendship and hope for Doddie, but when we did our cycle around Ireland we had lots of people getting involved who had their own stories of loved ones who had passed away.

“As you dig deep, it’s touched more people than you think and it’s such an horrific disease because you’re a prisoner in your own body.

“At the moment there still isn’t a cure.”

Westminster announced last year that there would be £50m put into MND research — however that will only scratch the surface in producing a cure for a disease that is at risk of affecting one in every 300 people.

Inspired by former England rugby league international Kevin Sinfield, who ran seven marathons in seven days for former team-mate Rob Burrow who suffers from MND, Thom will be joined in Belfast by Quin and former Scotland rugby union international Pountney, who now works for Ulster Rugby, as well as three friends in Scotland and England who will run virtually.

The hope is that they can raise £25,000 but, more importantly, awareness of the need for a cure, and their journey will end with a dinner back at Royal Belfast on St Patrick’s Day, where the likes of former rugby players Tommy Seymour, Paddy Johns and Louis Ludik will be in attendance.

“I’ve always thought let’s challenge ourselves. Physically, we can do it, but mentally it’ll be tough!” admits Thom.

“We’ve got a motto: ‘Run when you can, walk if you have to, crawl if you must — but don’t give up.’

“The six of us will do it, I know we will. It’s nothing compared to what the people we’re running for are dealing with.

“I’m a firm believer we can all do something if we put our mind to it.”

You can find out more details on how to donate or get involved at thegreatrugbycycle.co.uk