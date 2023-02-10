‘This really is life and death:’ Dáithí’s dad urges as MLAs told Assembly must be formed to pass organ donation law

Mairtin MacGabhann, who is pushing for an organ donation law dedicated to his son to be passed, has urged Northern Ireland’s political parties ‘to just get this done’.

Six-year-old Belfast boy Dáithí MacGabhann has been on the organ transplant waiting list since 2018 and is currently recovering in England after a cardiac procedure this week.

For nearly five years, his parents have been advocating for new legislation - named Dáithí’s Law – which will change the system of organ donation in Northern Ireland to an opt-out system.

This week the Secretary of State told party leaders that restoring the Assembly is the quickest way to pass the law.

Chris Heaton-Harris said by electing a Speaker they could progress the legislation in a single sitting of MLAs, and they wouldn’t need to nominate a First and Deputy First Minister.

An opt-out donation system was agreed by the Assembly last year but the secondary legislation needed to implement it cannot be introduced due to the lack of a functioning NI Executive.

Sinn Fein is submitting a recall petition in an attempt to elect a Speaker to allow Dáithí’s Law to be enacted, whilst the DUP’s Paul Givan told BBC’s The View last night that his party would be meeting on Monday to discuss their approach on the election of a Speaker.

“We’ve put everything into raising awareness of organ donation and we’ve put everything - and I mean everything - into changing this law,” Mairtin told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

“When you put everything into this, it’s just so frustrating that politics is now holding it up. We’ve always said the best place for this to go through is undoubtedly Stormont.”

Mairtin MacGabhann and Seph Ni Mheallain with their son of Daithi and his grandfather Martin Smith, outside Hillsborough Castle earlier this month after they met with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to discuss delays implementing new organ donation laws in the region. (Pacemaker)

The west Belfast father said he didn’t have much faith that Stormont could deliver the law in the desired time frame, but after seeing the political commentary that has gone on this week, he feels more positive.

He added that he plans on speaking to Paul Givan on Friday to discuss matters further.

“We’ve never shied away from putting pressure on the politicians, because that’s what their jobs are,” he continued.

“We have this bill going through Westminster as well, that’s always a possibility.

“We’ve been let down so many times over the last few weeks, that the hope I have is - it's just been a horrible situation for me and my family. This really is life and death.”

“There is nothing more important to me than Dáithí’s health and Dáithí’s Law. I have no loyalties to any of the political parties, my loyalty is to Dáithí.

“It is reassuring to know that all the political parties are behind Dáithí’s Law in one way or another, but we’ve just got to get this done.

“Dáithí deserves it [and] the organ donation transplant community deserve it. It’s much more than Dáithí’s Law – it’s a beacon of hope. We need a wee bit of hope at the moment.”

Last month, Mairtin had said he attended the funeral of a young boy who died of the same heart condition as his son.

He said time was not on the family's side and stressed the seriousness of Daithi's heart condition.

The DUP has insisted the legislation can be speedily passed at Westminster.

Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is to table an amendment to the Executive Formation Bill “to empower the Secretary of State to enact regulations required for this vital legislation to become effective”.

However, Mr Heaton-Harris insisted the Government intervening would be “a long and arduous process”, and electing an Assembly Speaker was “the quickest, most straightforward path” to progressing “these important life-saving measures”.