Thousands in Northern Ireland lose benefits in transition to PIP system

One in four claimants has had their benefit taken away in the transition between DLA and PIP

Almost one in four people in Northern Ireland who were claiming Disability Living Allowance have had their benefit taken away during the transition to Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

There have been calls for the Department for Communities to improve the PIP assessment and decision-making process after the figures were revealed.

It shows those making claims for PIP waited on average 13 weeks from registration until when a decision was made on their case.

PIP is designed to replace Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and is designed for those aged 16 or over who have not yet reached state pension age.

The disallowance rate for the DLA to PIP reassessment exercise, where a decision was made on whether a claimant should continue to receive a payment, is 22%.

It is 24% if ‘Rising 16’ cases are included, classified as child DLA cases that are reassessed for PIP when the child reaches age 16.

A spokesperson from Law Centre NI said: “The waiting times for claims of Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is obviously critical because we are talking about supporting people with a disability.

"[We] welcome the fact that the most recent clearance rates for PIP claims have reduced since August 2019, but there remains significant concern, most notably the work that is being done to make sure the decision is correct."

There were 216,850 registrations between June 2016 and November 2019, 209,300 of which were cleared for payment in that time period. It means a Department for Communities decision maker determined whether the claimant should be awarded PIP.

They show 141,990 PIP payments were made in November 2019. There was a 47% award rate for new claims that month.

The Law Centre spokesperson said: "The most recent statistics again show the continued low number of successful awards.

"We know from other evidence that around one third of appeals are successful, which points to a problem that needs to be addressed. This means looking at getting the decision right first time and looking at how the mandatory reconsideration stage of the process is working."

It's after the transition from DLA to PIP was completed following on from when it was first introduced in June 2016.

"This is now the definitive position as DLA to PIP reassessment has now completed," said Head of Policy at Advice NI Kevin Higgins.

"For me this is a big issue. We believe that the Department needs to do more to improve the PIP assessment and decision-making process."

The highest proportion of those figures, 41% or 48,690 of all claims for payment, were due to a psychiatric disorder as the main condition resulting in a decision to claim for PIP.

Meanwhile, new figures show 52,050 households, or 58,640 claimants, were on Universal Credit in November.

On average, households received £660 in payment per month.

There were 3,390 households on the scheme but not receiving payment, most commonly because their monthly earnings exceeded the threshold for an award.

The Department for Communities has been asked for a response.