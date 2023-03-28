Thousands of Northern Ireland health workers to strike for two days following pay dispute

Teachers, nurses, ambulance and hospital staff take part in a strike which gathered at at Belfast City Hall.

Thousands of health workers in Northern Ireland will strike for two days, after trade union members met with officials who have confirmed the Department of Health will not match the offer given to NHS staff in England and Wales.

Trade union Unison said: “The Secretary of State had an opportunity [on Monday] to put a proposal to striking health workers which would have allowed us to suspend industrial action.

“Instead neither he nor any Northern Ireland Office (NIO) representative turned up at the meeting and the local health leadership simply stated that it did not have any money with which to make an offer.”

“Consequently, thousands of health workers will now take 24 hour strikes across the system on 31st March and 3rd April.”

The NIO has been contacted for a response.

Many NHS staff across the UK – including nurses and ambulance workers - have already taken strike action over the past few months.

An offer was proposed to employees in England earlier this month, which includes a one-off lump sum for 2022-23 that rises in value up the NHS pay bands as well as a permanent 5% rise on all pay points for 2023-24.

The offer has been backed by the Royal College of Nursing, the GMB and Unison, but Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has not matched it, according to Unison.

Anne Speed, head of bargaining at Unison and lead negotiation for trade unions added: “We will not be bounced from pillar to post. Last night we were told that we must wait until the outcome of the pay consultation in England before we know whether the health budget in Northern Ireland will be drip fed any money or alternatively we must wait until the Secretary of State makes up his mind on the delivery date for the Northern Ireland budge.t"

The union’s regional secretary, Patricia McKeown, blamed the Conservative government and Stormont’s political impasse for the current dispute between the department and health workers, stating: "UK ministers should know by now that workers in Northern Ireland will not tolerate being left behind”.

"We proved it in the past and we will prove it again,” she continued.

"The Secretary of State holds the responsibility to sort this problem now, he cannot sit on the fence. He cannot blame anyone else. It is his Government that has failed to make money available for health workers in Northern Ireland.

“At the same time local politicians cannot stay silent. We cannot accept that playing political games takes precedence over the rights of health workers and their patients alike. All parties can expect to hear from angry health workers in the coming days.”

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll has backed the further health strikes, noting: “Affordability has never been a serious question in this dispute. Every year, the government hands millions to the private healthcare sector at the expense of our NHS. That money should be used to pay health workers a decent wage.

“Health workers will not watch the NHS go to ruin. I look forward to joining them on the picket line on Friday.”

Thousands of Nipsa union members in the health service took part in a 24-hour strike in February as a “warning to employers that workers are not prepared to accept real-terms pay cuts and the destruction of services”.

And last week, midwife and maternity support worker (MSW) members of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) working in the health service here voted 89% for industrial action, and 93% for industrial action short of strike.

They are set to strike across Northern Ireland from 8am to 12pm on April 3, and take industrial action short of a strike by claiming payment for any overtime worked in the week following strike action.

The RCM said that during any industrial action there will be midwives and MSWs working on maternity units to ensure women – such as those in labour or needing emergency care – receive the care they need.

The Department of Health has also been contacted for further comment.