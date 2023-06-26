Thousands protest in Newry over proposed cuts in services at Daisy Hill Hospital

Thousands of people protested over the proposed cuts to Daisy Hill Hospital services

Thousands attended a march in Newry on Sunday protesting against the proposed cuts to services at Daisy Hill Hospital.

It was announced last month that services are being reduced at the city’s hospital due to staff shortages.

A lack of consultants meant delivering inpatient care in general medicine would no longer be sustainable.

The crowds flocked through Newry waving a number of banners that said, “Save Daisy Hill Hospital” as Daisy Hill medical staff applauded.

On Thursday, the Southern Trust said it had agreed a plan to stabilise inpatient medical services.

A trust spokesperson said that the new plan focuses on immediately stabilising services for the summer months.

“Work will continue to secure the longer term sustainability of the hospital, with input from the Department of Health and wider HSC system,” the trust said.

“The plan secures the acute status of Daisy Hill Hospital and maintains the Emergency Department on a 24/7 basis whilst minimising impact on other services.”

The trust added that a chief operating officer for the hospital has been appointed and three senior medical consultants from Craigavon Hospital will be providing support.