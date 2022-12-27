Three NI health trusts ‘extremely busy’ with 107 people waiting in one emergency department

The Belfast Trust said its Children’s Emergency Department was ‘extremely busy’

Health Trusts across Northern Ireland have advised the public that their hospitals are “extremely busy”.

On Tuesday, the Belfast Trust, Southern Trust and Western Trust have all released statements on social media.

Starting the day after Boxing Day, the next six weeks are normally the busiest of the year for the health service.

Warning of the scale of the crisis before Christmas, chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said he had serious concerns about the ability of the health service to get through the winter.

Mr McBride emphasised the vital importance of vaccination to help the health and social care system get through this winter.

He warned of the potential for health care to be further destabilised by an increase in flu cases and a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

Posting on Twitter, a Southern Trust spokesperson said: “The emergency departments in Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital are extremely busy this evening.

“Our team are doing everything they can to see patients as quickly as possible, but there are likely to be long waits as we prioritise the most urgent patients.”

The Belfast Trust said its Children’s Emergency Department was “extremely busy” and pleaded with the public to “only attend if your child has a serious medical emergency.”

A spokesperson added: “If your child does not need urgent medical attention consult our symptom checker for expert advice and guidance,”

Meanwhile, the Western Trust also highlighted that its Emergency Department at Altnagelvin was “very busy” on Tuesday evening.

“There are 107 people waiting in the ED and > 40 very sick people awaiting admission to hospital.

"Please use the Phone First service, medical personnel will direct you to the best place for treatment 0300 020 6000,” a Western Trust spokesperson concluded.

Before Christmas former NI health chief John Compton, said he suspected the weeks ahead would be “very difficult” for the health system here.

He pointed to a refusal to “aggressively implement change” which has led to a position where Northern Ireland is having to manage crisis after crisis.

Chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) NI Dr Tom Black said there has been a lack of funding, staff and hospital beds over the past decade.

The UK has 2.4 beds per 1,000 of the population, while France has twice as many hospital beds and Germany three times as many.

“The solution was to invest 10 years ago,” Dr Black said. “There is no solution to this problem we have now.

“You don’t have a solution to a dilemma, you manage a dilemma and that’s what we’re going to have to do over this winter.”