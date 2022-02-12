Time is ‘no longer on side’ of Co Down toddler Frankie Wilson who needs heart transplant, says mum

Little fighter: Frankie Wilson (3) is on the urgent list for a transplant

Three-year-old Frankie Wilson has spent the last four months in hospital waiting for a life-saving heart transplant.

He was born with a congenital heart condition and cannot return home to his family without the operation.

His mum, Christine, has told of how their lives have been put on hold as Frankie is cared for at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, as well as the never-ending trauma of not knowing if the transplant he desperately needs will happen.

She said: “It is a very difficult situation to be in, knowing that if Frankie doesn’t receive a donor he will die.

“So, we wait and hope. Frankie has been in hospital since last September and will remain there until or if he gets the call to say he has a donor.

“I have always been of the opinion that whatever time we get with Frankie is a blessing. However, the more we get, the more we want.”

Christine was told Frankie had a heart condition at her 20-week anomaly scan, but it was considered so severe that there was little hope he would survive.

However, she said Frankie was “born with a fighting spirit” and that the Birmingham Children’s Hospital was willing to treat him.

She added: “There was a huge sigh of relief that he was going to have a chance. Frankie had three open heart surgeries before his first birthday.

“The last of them was long and complicated. The surgeon told me that it should last him two to three years.

“Surgically, there is nothing more that can be done to improve things for Frankie.”

The toddler, from Tullylish, Co Down, was first put on the routine list for transplant last February and was moved onto the urgent list in October.

“Time is no longer on his side,” said Christine.

“I didn’t think he would ever be listed because of the complexity of his anatomy, so we’re a step further than we thought we would get.

“We’ve had lots of involvement with the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and have prepared as much as possible should he not receive his gift of life.

“Frankie will be four in March — and he is such a bright and charismatic boy.

“All he wants is to go to school and be able to play football, but he keeps in good spirits and often entertains staff and other parents.

“However, his energy levels are depleting and he is feeling every bit of his condition at the moment.

“So while he is stable, he’s suffering symptoms of congestive heart failure, such as breathlessness and nausea.

“He has started to ask if he can come home when he gets his new heart and saying all his days are filled with nurses, nurses, nurses.

“I asked what he would prefer them to be filled with. He told me friends from school and football.

“Frankie deserves the chance to carry on growing and discovering what life has to offer him.”

Christine has been offered a glimmer of hope after a bill to bring Northern Ireland’s organ donation laws into line with the rest of the UK passed the final hurdle this week.

From next year, all adults will be treated as potential organ donors unless they opt out of the system.

Speaking at Stormont after the bill was passed on Wednesday, Health Minister Robin Swann announced that it will be known as Daithi’s Law.

In the three years since five-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann was placed on a transplant list, his parents Mairtin Mac Gabhann and Seph Ni Mheallain have spearheaded a campaign to bring legislation into line with the rest of the UK.

A major aim of the opt-out system is to improve awareness of the importance of organ donation and encourage people across Northern Ireland to discuss their wishes with their loved ones.

This is because the next of kin will always be asked for permission even if a person has expressed a desire to become an organ donor.

Christine said: “The new legislation that Daithi and his parents have long campaigned for will undoubtedly mean that more life-saving transplants can go ahead.

“However, Frankie needs a heart from another child. The legislation covers over 18s.

“I feel like if people could meet children like Frankie and see how much they have to offer, perhaps more people would consider organ donation.

“My appeal to the public is to listen to Frankie’s story and give serious consideration to organ donation. My hope is that it reaches ears who can help.

“I know it isn’t pleasant to think about, let alone talk about, but what an amazing legacy to be born out of a tragedy.

“Children are dying on lists because people are averse to donation.

“Our lives have been richer for loving Frankie — he has taught us so much about living.

“He is the happiest boy and never complains, he always says he’s good when asked how he is. I think we could all learn from Frankie.”