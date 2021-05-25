Top surgeon says Northern Ireland waiting list crisis can be resolved

Mark Taylor, director of the Royal College of Surgeons in Northern Ireland, said one in four people here is now waiting for a hospital appointment. Stock image

The health service is in a deep crisis with children and cancer survivors among those languishing on hospital waiting lists, a senior medic has said.

Mark Taylor, director of the Royal College of Surgeons in Northern Ireland, said one in four people here is now waiting for a hospital appointment.

He added that more than 4,000 red flag procedures have been cancelled during the pandemic.

However, the surgeon said politicians have the opportunity to take advantage of Covid-19 to put in place a range of changes that will help address our waiting list shame.

And he said he is optimistic that the deteriorating situation can be resolved in less than the 10 years the Health Minister has predicted it will take to address the crisis.

Mr Taylor was speaking as the Royal College of Surgeons published a new 10-step action plan to kickstart the post-pandemic recovery of local surgical services.

He said: “Northern Ireland already faced a monumental task on waiting times before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“The situation has only worsened over the last year and our health service is in deep crisis with half of patients waiting more than a year for their treatment.

“When you add in those patients waiting for their first consultant appointment, one in four people in Northern Ireland is on a waiting list.

"These patients will be waiting in pain and uncertainty, some of them unable to work or go about day-to-day life.

“They will be waiting for treatments ranging from hip and knee replacements to post-mastectomy breast reconstructions, and children’s surgeries such as putting in vents for ear glue.”

Mr Taylor said Stormont’s politicians “are now faced with a choice” of continuing to allow the situation to “spiral out of control” or step up and make difficult choices to overhaul services.

He continued: “We must ensure that no matter where a patient lives in Northern Ireland they can expect the highest quality of surgical care.

“Surgeons have already demonstrated great flexibility in adapting to the challenges of Covid-19 and the limitations placed on capacity.

“Protected surgical beds, Covid-light sites, a strong surgical team and surgical hubs are key parts to any meaningful solution.

“The Royal College of Surgeons stands ready to work with all stakeholders in delivering a surgical service fit for the 21st century.”