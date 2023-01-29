Tories and Stormont most to blame for Northern Ireland’s NHS woes, poll finds

The Tory government and the recent collapse of the Assembly are most to blame for Northern Ireland’s crisis-hit health and social care system, the public has said.

According to a Lucid Talk poll for the Belfast Telegraph, 42% of respondents believe UK government policy is most to blame for the delays, pressures and shortages within the health service here.

This is followed by the lack of a functioning Assembly since the withdrawal of the DUP last year, with 35% citing this as most to blame for the suffering of patients and NHS staff.

The 1,499 respondents were asked what is most to blame for the crumbling NHS and asked to choose up to three reasons, with answers including Covid-19, the cost-of-living crisis and government policy.

Low pay and a shortage of workers also feature prominently in responses to the survey – the results of which have been revealed just days after thousands of healthcare workers staged a 24-hour strike over pay and conditions.

Only 9% of respondents said they believe the ongoing industrial action is the reason for spiralling waiting lists and challenges accessing key NHS services.

However, while 50% of respondents aged 18 to 24 said low pay is a reason for the NHS crisis, only 26% within the age cohort gave a shortage of workers as contributing most to the situation.

The survey has also highlighted a difference in opinion according to age, with 60% of respondents in the 18 to 24 age bracket blaming Westminster for the issues facing the health service.

This drops steadily throughout the age groups, but still remains the highest percentage in the oldest age group of over 65-years-old at 38%.

The same trend can be seen throughout the age cohorts when it comes to blaming the departure of the DUP from the Assembly in the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The lack of a Northern Ireland government since the withdrawal of the DUP was cited as most to blame for the delays, pressures and shortages within the health service by 55% of respondents aged 18 to 24.

This decreased to 39% in the 25 to 44-year-old age group, 29% in those aged between 45 and 64, and 28% in those aged over 65.

Misuse of the health service, including the likes of missing appointments, was given as a leading reason for issues within the system by just under a third of respondents.

Almost a third of respondents aged over 65 said they believed this is to blame, while it dropped to 18% in those aged 18 to 24-years-old.

Methodology

Polling was carried out online from 1pm on January 20 to 6pm on January 23, using the established LucidTalk Northern Ireland (NI) online opinion panel (14,422 members), which is balanced to be demographically representative of Northern Ireland (NI). Some 3,662 full responses were received, and these were then authenticated, audited and weighted, to a 1,499 response NI representative data-set which was used for analysis in terms of the final results.

These final data results were then weighted by age, gender, socio-economic group, previous NI voting patterns, NI constituency, NI constitutional position, political party support, and religious affiliation, to produce a robust Northern Ireland representative opinion sample. All results are accurate in terms of being NI representative to within an error of +/- 2.3% at 95% confidence.

LucidTalk is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its regulations. LucidTalk is the only NI (and Ireland)based polling and market research company which is a member of the British Polling Council.