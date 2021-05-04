Tribunal drops number of charges against Dr John Donncha Hanrahan over Lucy Crawford death

A number of charges against a doctor who admitted allowing an “inaccurate” and “illogical” cause of death to be recorded on a child’s death certificate have been withdrawn.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has scheduled a nine-day hearing to establish whether the fitness to practise of Dr John Donncha Hanrahan, a paediatric neurologist, is impaired.

It is investigating his actions following the death of 17-month-old Lucy Crawford, who died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in April 2000.

Dr Hanrahan has already admitted that he permitted the cause of Lucy’s death to appear on a death certificate as cerebral oedema due to dehydration when this was “inaccurate” and “illogical”.

However, counsel acting on behalf of Dr Hanrahan, Jonathan Holl-Allen QC, submitted an application to the MPTS panel arguing there was insufficient evidence in relation to a number of other charges faced by the medic.

These were that Dr Hanrahan failed to adequately notify the coroner of the facts relating to Lucy’s death, in that he did not report her clinical diagnosis included hyponatraemia; that the cause of her death was unclear; and the results of a preliminary post-mortem were unclear, as they didn’t establish a cause for the cerebral oedema.

The MPTS panel ruled in favour of the application.

A number of other charges are outstanding, including that Dr Hanrahan “failed to adequately oversee the issuing” of Lucy’s death certificate on May 4, 2000, as “the death certificate was inappropriately issued on the basis of the preliminary post-mortem result”.

It is further alleged that he “permitted an inaccurate description of the cause of death to appear” on Lucy’s death certificate as he knew her cerebral oedema had been caused by hyponatraemia and not dehydration, and that his actions were “dishonest”.

Lucy, one of five children whose deaths were examined by the Hyponatraemia Inquiry, was originally admitted to the Erne Hospital in Enniskillen with a history of drowsiness and vomiting.

Her condition deteriorated significantly the following day and she was transferred to Belfast in a "moribund state", where Dr Hanrahan became involved in her care.

A death certificate, issued on May 4, 2000, stated she died as a result of cerebral oedema, due to dehydration, due to gastroenteritis.

However, an inquest held in 2004 found she died from cerebral oedema, due to dilutional hyponatraemia, due to excess dilute fluid and gastroenteritis.

At the time the coroner said errors in the amount of fluids Lucy was given led to the hyponatraemia that ultimately resulted in her death.

In his findings, the chair of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry said he was satisfied Dr Hanrahan knowingly permitted an inaccurate description of the cause of death to appear on Lucy’s death certificate, which he described as a "matter for gravest concern”.