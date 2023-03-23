Trust recommends ‘all births take place at Antrim Hospital’ after meeting over Causeway maternity services

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has approved the recommendation that all hospital births should take place at Antrim Hospital, following claims their services were “spread too thin” across between it and Causeway Hospital.

In a statement, Northern Health and Social Care Trust said in a public meeting held today (Thursday) in Portrush, the Board approved the recommendation following a 14-week public consultation on the future of the maternity services.

It follows a meeting last month by the trust over the future of maternity services at Causeway Hospital who previously said its resources were currently spread too thinly across Causeway Hospital and Antrim Area Hospital.

Clinicians said the “current provision of maternity services at Causeway Hospital is unsustainable” because of falling birth rates, workforce challenges and the absence of neonatal special care baby unit facilities at the hospital.

Last month, the trust said Causeway Hospital found it difficult to recruit and retain consultants and the workforce challenges reflect the wider problem of attracting specialist clinicians to smaller hospital sites.”

The statement continued to state that one of the options suggested was the “possibility of establishing a freestanding midwifery-led unit at Causeway Hospital.”

However, it was ruled this could not proceed at the current time ahead of the completion of a Department of Health led review “that includes service provision at such units.”

Therefore the recommendation has “concluded that the only viable option at this point is the transfer of all births to Antrim Hospital.”

The Northern Trust has previously said it wants to build a £150m Women and Children's Unit on the Antrim site.

“We have always been clear about the reasons why change is required" said Dr Dave Watkins, Medical Director at the Northern Trust.

“Serious concerns continue to be raised by clinicians in relation to the safety and sustainability of the Trust’s current model of maternity services and we cannot ignore those.

“Our ultimate aim is to have a new-build Women and Children’s Unit on the Antrim Hospital site. This will provide high-quality, purpose-built accommodation for maternity and paediatric services.

"However, it is subject to business case approval and funding availability and is unlikely to be commissioned for service before 2027/28 at the earliest.”

The Trust added the recommendation will now be assessed by the Department of Health in line with its policy and guidance on change or withdrawal of service.