Trust refutes ‘dangerous misinformation’ about patient dying on journey from SWAH to Altnagelvin Hospital

The Western Trust has said allegations posted on social media about a patient dying while being transferred from South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) to Altnagelvin Hospital are “untrue” and “dangerous misinformation”.

A group campaigning to save services at SWAH in Enniskillen shared a post on Twitter which claimed that a patient had died en route to the Derry hospital.

The post said the adult patient had internal bleeding and claimed that this individual had “no chance of survival”.

It questioned why there was “no attempt to stabilise properly at SWAH” and alleged that “hours of delay enabled death”.

Refuting those claims entirely, a Western Trust statement said: “The Western Trust would like to reassure the public and allay any undue fear and anxiety that may have arisen from a tweet on an alleged death of a patient whilst being transferred from South West Acute Hospital to Altnagelvin for surgical input.

“It is very important to emphasise that this information is untrue. Such misinformation published publicly is dangerous and misleading for our patients, staff and the public.

“I therefore wish to re-iterate that no patients have died in an ambulance while being transferred to Altnagelvin Hospital since the temporary change to Emergency General Surgery at South West Acute Hospital was announced.

“As part of ongoing governance within the Trust all significant incidents are recorded and reviewed. To date there is no evidence that the temporary change to the pathways at South West Acute Hospital has negatively impacted on patient clinical outcomes.”

In November a decision was taken to “temporarily suspend” emergency general surgery at SWAH due to staff shortages.

The suspension applied from December 18 following another resignation within the general surgery team.

The Western Health Trust previously spoke out about problems recruiting surgeons for the Co Fermanagh hospital.

Patients requiring emergency general surgery from that date have been transferred to the closest major hospitals, such as Craigavon Area in Co Armagh or Altnagelvin.

At the time, the Department of Health said it was “satisfied that the Western Trust’s decision to temporarily suspend the service has been taken on public safety grounds, due to a lack of consultant general surgeons”.

“The mitigations put in place by the Trust will be closely monitored by the Department, including the transport arrangements for patients requiring treatment in other hospitals,” it said in a statement.

Campaigners and political parties claimed the actions of Western Trust have “exacerbated service collapse”.

The campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) launched a five-point vision for health provision in the area that includes the founding of a new ‘South Western’ health trust.

Over 10,000 letters of support have been signed for the plan, which also demands the restoration of urgent and emergency surgical services at SWAH with DoH assistance on rotas.

The Western Trust launched a 12 week public consultation on the temporary change to Emergency General Surgery at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen on the week commencing January 16.

The results of that consultation are expected to be announced at a Trust board meeting during the summer.