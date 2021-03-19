UK government abortion move 'unnecessary' and would breach devolution settlement, DUP and Sinn Fein warn

Sinn Fein says move 'unnecessary'

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned if Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis intervenes to force Stormont to commission abortion services it will set a "dangerous precedent" going forward and represent a "dangerous breach of the devolution settlement.

Sir Jeffrey said if the Secretary of State is allowed to intervene on matters where the Assembly and Executive cannot reach a consensus it would leave Northern Ireland's political institutions "constantly undermined".

Sinn Fein said any intervention was both unfortunate and unnecessary.

It comes after reports Mr Lewis will present new regulations in Westminster next week, which will allow him to direct the Northern Ireland Department of Health to commission more widespread abortion services.

Westminster legalised abortion in Northern Ireland in 2019 after the collapse of the Assembly, but while individual health trusts have set up temporary early medical abortion pathways, Northern Ireland-wide services have not yet been commissioned by the department.

A Department of Health spokesperson said that Health Minister Robin Swann did not believe that a ministerial decision to commission and fund abortion services would be defensible in court in the absence of Executive approval.

The Presbyterian Church expressed "grave concern" saying to impose powers from Westminster would undermine devolution.

“The Presbyterian Church in Ireland objected strongly to the Westminster government previously imposing laws on Northern Ireland that removed the protection of the lives of unborn children. This damaging step was taken over the heads of our elected Assembly, with the excuse given that the devolved institutions were not functioning at that time. No such excuse for the undermining of devolution can be used at this time," a statement said.

Sir Jeffrey said his party had made it clear to the Secretary of State that if he attempts to override the Assembly it would "represent a very serious breach of the devolution settlement" and would be strongly opposed by the DUP.

"There are many matters that the Assembly and Executive has to deal with on a regular basis that are difficult, that are controversial, that divide opinion in Northern Ireland, but the reason we give those powers to the Assembly and Executive is so that we can arrive at a consensus," the Lagan Valley MP told BBC Radio Ulster.

"That is the whole basis of devolution in Northern Ireland, it is not about one side imposing its view on the other in a particular argument, it is the responsibility of ministers in the Executive to reach a consensus, not the Secretary of State."

Sir Jeffrey noted "if he can do it on this then it could happen on many other areas and would leave the devolved institutions in the position where their credibility is being constantly undermined".

"It creates a very dangerous precedent when the government at Westminster intervenes to go over the head of the Executive and Assembly in circumstances where that Executive and Assembly is fully functioning and has the right and and the power to take those decisions," he said.

Communities Minister Deidre Hargey said the intervention from Mr Lewis was "unfortunate and unnecessary".

The Sinn Fein MLA said she raised the issue at the Executive last week and submitted a paper ahead of Tuesday's meeting, but the matter didn't appear on the agenda.

She urged Health Minister Robin Swann to bring forward a paper so a decision could be taken on the issue at next week's Executive meeting.

"I think there's consistent blockages at the Executive and it's certainly not coming from Sinn Fein," the minister said.

"It's quite obvious if that doesn't happen then the British Secretary of State is going to take on powers in order to do that."

Ms Hargey said she thought it would be "completely unfortunate", but the UK Government has international human rights obligations.

Alliance’s Paula Bradshaw

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said she believed the move by Mr Lewis would "put the onus back" on Health Minister Robin Swann to "finally proceed with commissioning abortion services".

"The health minister has the powers, he has the responsibility and he has the legal duty to provide a comprehensive framework for our healthcare professionals to operate within," the South Belfast MLA said.

"I welcome the intervention by the Secretary of State, I do believe in devolution, but I have been lobbying him on this issue. It is incredibly frustrating that he's having to do so to ensure woman here in Northern Ireland are provided with healthcare in relation to the rest of the UK."

Ms Bradshaw said Mr Lewis had a legal duty to act on human rights issues.

"I don't want to see the Secretary of State having to intervene, but if he has to so be it," she said.

TUV leader Jim Allister questioned the point in continuing with devolution if the NI Secretary can overrule the Assembly.

“If we can be subject to direct tule when it suits on the moral issues which matter to many, then, this highly retrograde step does indeed throw up searching questions as to what devolution is contributing, especially when it comes at the price of Sinn Fein rule on everything else?" he said.