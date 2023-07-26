UK mandate to help prevent illnesses in newborn babies ‘may not apply in NI until Stormont restored’

The NI Executive, in line with the rest of the UK, agreed in September 2021 that folic acid should be added to non-wholemeal wheat flour, meaning that foods made with flour will actively help avoid potentially life-threatening spinal conditions in babies every year.

Lord Dodds has hit out after the Government indicated that it is set to leave Northern Ireland behind in its plans to prevent life-threatening brain and spinal conditions in foetuses.

The proposal to mandate the fortification of non-wholemeal flour with folic acid may not apply in NI until Stormont is restored, ministers heard yesterday.

Members of the House of Lords heard from peers that the delay on implementing the change in other parts of the UK had been “inordinate” and that “action” is needed.

They were told that more babies are being born with avoidable illnesses as a result.

Read more Pioneering treatment from Northern Ireland firm could aid 2 million people with spinal injuries worldwide

Health Minister Lord Markham reiterated the Government’s intention to bring forward legislation on the issue next year, but he also warned that, without an Executive in place in NI, the change could end up only applying in Great Britain.

He said it was his understanding that the change would require the co-operation of the devolved nations, adding: “That’s why we’re not able to proceed in Northern Ireland without their involvement. The plan is, as a result of that, that we will go forward GB-only if we have to. We’d prefer we don’t do that.”

Last night, Nigel Dodds insisted there is no reason why NI should be left out of the plans.

The DUP’s leader in the House of Lords, whose son Andrew died with spina bifida in 1998, has campaigned on the issue for many years and last night vowed he would not give up.

“The NI Executive, in line with the rest of the UK, had agreed that folic acid should be added to non-wholemeal wheat flour,” Lord Dodds said.

“The direction of travel was set by the then Health Minister in 2021. Therefore there is no political or other reason why legislation cannot include NI.”

The peer, who is married to DUP MLA and former Economy Minister Diane Dodds, lost their son just before his ninth birthday.

In 1996, a plainclothes RUC officer was shot by the IRA as he guarded Mr Dodds as he visited Andrew in hospital in Belfast.

Stormont is not currently functioning as the DUP has said it will not restore power-sharing without further legislative assurances around NI’s place within the UK internal market.

However, Lord Dodds said many people in NI would find it hard to believe that the region would be left out of UK-wide plans to require folic acid to be added to flour to support spine and brain development in the womb.

“It would seem incredible to people here that the UK Government can introduce legislation to end the lives of babies in NI, where there is no agreement to do so, but cannot introduce legislation to protect the lives of babies, where there is agreement to do so,” he said.

“I have long helped campaign on this issue and we will not be letting [it] drop. The lives of so many children depend on it.”

Read more Ulster Unionist deputy leader ‘absolutely’ rules out any pacts with DUP ahead of Westminster election

The NI Executive, in line with the rest of the UK, agreed in September 2021 that folic acid should be added to non-wholemeal wheat flour, meaning that foods made with flour will actively help avoid potentially life-threatening spinal conditions in babies every year.

Gluten-free foods and wholemeal flour would be exempt.

Then-Health Minister Robin Swann said at the time that the importance of folic acid at pre-conception and during pregnancy is well-evidenced, as he hailed the potential to bring significant public health benefits.

“In NI we have a higher incidence of birth defects due to folic acid deficiency, which disproportionately impacts on those living in areas of higher social deprivation,” he added.

The measures could prevent around 200 neural tube defects a year — around 20% of the yearly total.

New legislation is expected early in 2024.