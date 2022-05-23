Ulster Hospital A&E ‘extremely busy’, warns Trust

Patients have been warned that the Ulster Hospital’s Emergency Department is “extremely busy”.

A post from the South Eastern Health Trust said by 3.20pm on Monday afternoon there were 156 patients in the department, with 46 awaiting admission.

Those who are seriously ill are being treated first, and further information about where the most appropriate places for patients to receive care was posted online.

The advice reads: “Knowing what to do in an emergency can be difficult and stressful; however it is vital to choose well in order to receive the right care at the right time and save lives.”

For minor and short term conditions, you can self-care or ask a pharmacist for advice.

Patients are reminded that emergency services deal with serious medical needs where there is a serious risk to your life or health.

Emergency departments should not be attended as an alternative to a GP, and calling 999 does not get a patient to the top of an Emergency Department queue.

The advice states that patients are seen based on medical need, not who gets to the hospital first.