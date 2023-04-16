Ulster Hospital Emergency department ‘extremely busy’

The Ulster Hospital's Emergency department is ‘extremely busy’, with patients being warned of long wait times for those with non-life threatening conditions.

In a social media post on Sunday, the hospital said there were 112 patients in the department and 56 awaiting admission.

Those with non-life threatening conditions can access other help via urgent care or their GP’s out of hours service. A full list of other care options is available here.