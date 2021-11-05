Ulster Hospital: New £115m acute services block is hailed as a game-changer

Opening: Health Minister Robin Swann during his tour of the new acute services block at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald on Thursday. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

Medical staff at the Ulster Hospital have spoken of their hope for the future at the opening of a new £115m acute services block.

The state-of-the-art building is set across six levels providing 213 beds in nine wards.

It will include a new emergency department, which opens next spring.

Health Minister Robin Swann officially opened the facility yesterday before being given a tour.

Senior nurse Roisin Devlin and consultant surgeon Professor Stephen Kirk spoke of how it will impact patient care, and about their concerns over impending winter pressures.

Ms Devlin said conditions had been “exceptionally challenging” for staff during the pandemic, especially for those working in outdated buildings.

“There is no doubt that staff right across healthcare are exhausted,” she said.

“It’s been unprecedented in pressures and the amount of patients that are coming in very unwell to the emergency department.

“At times patients have had to wait significantly longer than any of us would have wanted, but staff are working really hard.”

She said the major fear over the winter was A&Es being swamped.

She encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and for inpatients not to stay longer than required.

Professor Kirk described the new building as “a superb facility” that would greatly improve patient flow.

Asked about the mood of staff, he said: “I would describe the morale of the staff as very good.

“People are working together very focused, but there is a tiredness and a jadedness.

“I think moving into a new facility might help and improve that.”

On staffing the new building properly, he added: “Inevitably, improvements sometimes mean you need more people.

“We have all single rooms here and that does require a slightly higher concentration of staff.

“But there is across the NHS, not just in Northern Ireland, real problems both with staff in medical and nursing levels, so I think that must be an undercurrent of anxiety that all of us have.”

Naomi Dunbar, interim director of planning, performance and informatics at the South Eastern Trust was involved from the beginning of the project.

She said it was “the greatest joy” to finally see it opened.

“Thirteen years ago we wrote the business case for this to get the investment,” Ms Dunbar explained.

“It’s taken us 13 years to get to today. So a real buzz, a tremendous feeling, real happiness and just can’t wait to Saturday till we move patients in.”

Mr Swann addressed concerns that winter pressures could force some emergency departments to close their doors.

“It’s not inevitable. I don’t want that to happen, the people working in our trusts and emergency departments don’t want that to happen either,” he said.

“I think it’s right that we put out that precautionary message that that could happen, but nobody wants it to get there.”

Asked by the Belfast Telegraph at what point he would consider bringing back stricter Covid restrictions, Mr Swann said: “It’s always something we’ve done over the last 20 months.

“You look at the trajectory of the increase of infection rates, you look at additional pressures coming on our hospital systems due to more Covid patients.

“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing over the last few weeks is a plateauing of all those figures, so it’s not getting worse.”

He added: “I prefer it would get better and that we actually see a decrease.

“I keep repeating: we know what works.

“It’s about good hand hygiene, good respiratory hygiene moving forward — and getting not just the Covid vaccines, but also the flu vaccines as well.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​