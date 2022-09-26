Ulster Hospital under ‘extreme pressure’ with 150 patients in emergency department
Amy Cochrane
The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has tweeted that the emergency department in the Ulster Hospital is “under extreme pressure.”
The hospital tweeted that “there are 150 patients in the department, 50 awaiting admission.
“Seriously ill patients will be seen first.”
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.