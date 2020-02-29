Under threat Belfast counselling service to hold city centre rally

A west Belfast community counselling service which is facing a fight for survival has organised a city centre rally in support of mental health services.

Compass Counselling, which has been operating from its base on the Shankill Road for the past four years, warned last month that it would "take a miracle" to remain operational.

And tomorrow at 2pm the organisation is asking as many people as possible with an interest in mental health services to join them in calling for urgent action to combat the mounting crisis in Northern Ireland.

The mass rally is at Belfast City Hall and director of Compass Counselling, Mandy McDermott, said it is vital that pressure is kept on the authorities to properly finance life-saving services.

"Whatever the future holds for Compass Counselling, there are many other agencies and service across the community who are terrified of where future funding streams are going to come from," she said.

"Our position remains the same. We simply can't continue the services we provide unless we get the lifeline we need. We're still very much under threat, but what we want is a commitment to give us breathing space to access other sources of funding.

"We are not the only service struggling and the support from other agencies and community counselling services has been fantastic."

Mandy is hoping for a huge turnout on Sunday to demonstrate the growing public concern at the failure to support vital services.

Compass Counselling will be drumming up support today in Cornmarket before the rally at City Hall at 2pm tomorrow.