Union writes to Northern Ireland Secretary demanding ‘inflation-busting pay rise’, after healthcare workers vote in favour of pre-Christmas strike action

Unison has written to the Secretary of State urging him to bring his “influence to bear on the Prime Minister” and grant nurses pay rises above inflation.

In the letter to Chris Heaton-Harris, the union says such an “inflation-busting pay rise” is necessary “to protect struggling working families against the cost-of-living crisis”.

The letter adds: “We are writing to you on the matter of pay for our members working in the Health Service in Northern Ireland.

"We do so in the context of the absence of our devolved government, a health minister, plus your intention to address the UK parliament on Wednesday November 9. We understand you will be setting out your intentions as Secretary of State on a number of matters.

“The absence of a mechanism to uplift pay to health workers in Northern Ireland is a matter of serious concern for the thousands of staff we represent in Northern Ireland.

"Our health workers are angry and feel disenfranchised and this will no doubt be reflected in their response in the ballots underway.”

The intervention by Unison comes as hundreds of healthcare workers in Northern Ireland have voted in favour of strike action.

A massive majority of GMB Union members, including nurses and ambulance workers, with a margin of 86% in favour of the planned walk out.

The union is warning that the NHS in Northern Ireland is on life support.

Jim Donley, GMB Organiser, said: “This vote for strike action shows the NHS workforce across Northern Ireland are desperate.

“They’ve faced years of real terms pay cuts, a deadly pandemic and now a crushing cost of living crisis. They're being pushed to the limit.

“But more than pay - this is as much about patient safety. A third of GMB ambulance workers think delays they’ve been involved with have led to the death of a patient.

The union says it now intends to meet with members to discuss next steps with industrial action possible before Christmas.

Health workers – including hospital porters, cleaners and caterers, clerical staff, technicians, care workers, social workers and transport workers – are angry over the lack of any kind of pay offer to help with the cost of living crush and unsafe staffing levels.

Mr Donley said: “The NHS in Northern Ireland is on life support – the Westminster Government needs to provide urgent extra funding or the service as we know it will cease to exist.”

Thousands more nurses here could be set to walk out as soon as the end of the month.

A UK-wide ballot of Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members is expected to reveal overwhelming support for strike action.