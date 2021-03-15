Unionist councillor's period poverty comment sparks heated debate

Alliance proposes free sanitary products at local facilities

A comment about "calling out plumbers" during a debate on period poverty at a council meeting has been slammed by a Ballymena councillor.

Patricia O'Lynn had brought forward a motion on period poverty at a special meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on Friday.

The Alliance councillor angrily dismissed a remark by Ulster Unionist councillor Keith Turner who said that provision of sanitary products in council buildings was about "logistics".

Mr Turner was commenting after Ms O'Lynn proposed that the could should provide free sanitary products in its sports grounds, public buildings and council facilities, starting with each of the area's town halls.

Motion: Patricia O’Lynn proposed providing free products to facilities

He said that if these items were freely available in some venues, they would be abused.

"We have to call out plumbers and such like in the way toilet roll is being abused. The idea is sound but the logistics need to be looked at," he said.

Ms O'Lynn said: "Periods do not stop during a pandemic. How long would it take for these extra measures to be put in place?"

She queried whether toilet roll would be withdrawn if loos became clogged up. "Period poverty is a very real challenge facing many girls and women in the UK. Those experiencing period poverty are unable to access menstruation products," she said.

She said that according to children's charity, Plan International, one in 10 females are unable to afford menstruation products at some time in their life. She said that 40% of girls and women have had to use toilet roll, socks or plastic bags instead.

"Having to resort to such measures is humiliating, degrading and can lead to poor physical and mental health. Period poverty in a country as well off as ours is a scandal," she said.

Seconding the motion, Carrickfergus Alliance councillor Lauren Gray also pointed out that "periods do not stop for a pandemic". She added that the motion is also about "changing mindsets" by making period products "as visible as possible" and to "give girls a safe space to access products if they need to".

Sinn Fein councillor James McKeown and Ulster Unionist councillor Maureen Morrow also supported wider provision.

DUP councillor Audrey Wales instead proposed that the council "recognises the work" by others to make period products more freely available, and asked the council's Community Planning team "to assist them in securing any grants which come available in the future". This was carried by 20 votes in favour and nine against.