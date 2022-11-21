Unison healthcare workers vote overwhelmingly for industrial action

Nurses across the UK look set to strike.

Tens of thousands of healthcare workers are to begin industrial action before Christmas after an overwhelming vote in favour of the protest by Unison members.

Porters, nurses, security guards, paramedics, cleaners, midwives, occupational therapists and social workers are among those who will be involved in the action.

It comes as the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) prepares to begin strike action as pressure mounts on the government to increase the pay rise being offered to healthcare staff.

Meanwhile, midwives and maternity support workers in Northern Ireland have said they are prepared to take industrial action, including strike action, over the failure to award a pay rise to NHS workers here.

The absence of an Executive means a public pay sector policy has not been set, meaning the below-inflation pay rise awarded to workers across the rest of the UK has not been paid in Northern Ireland.

This means pay parity with the rest of the UK has been broken — less than three years after it was re-established by Robin Swann as he took up the post of health minister in January 2020.

Anger is growing over the situation in Northern Ireland, with widespread disruption expected to begin across the health and social care system before Christmas.

The RCN has not yet announced dates for the start of its strike, but last week employers in Northern Ireland agreed the union does not have to begin strike action within the 28 days stated under legislation.

This means the RCN now has until the end of December to begin its strike.

It is believed RCN members could take to the picket line early to mid-December.

There are currently no plans for Unison and the RCN to co-ordinate their action.

However, Unison is expected to begin its industrial action before Christmas.

No decisions have been made on the format of the industrial action by Unison, but it is thought the union will first opt for work to rule, which includes members only working during contracted hours and only carrying out contracted tasks.

Anne Speed from Unison said: “Of the thousands who voted over the last three weeks, more than 97% have voted to take strike action and action short of strike.

“Our health industrial action committee have met and are making plans to implement this mandate from early December.

“Our politicians and employers should be concerned with cutting NHS pay right now.

“Staff are exiting the service and, without urgent movement on pay, many more will follow suit.

“Our health services are in a dire state, with too few staff to deliver safe patient care.

“That’s why hundreds of thousands of NHS employees have either voted to strike over pay and staffing.

“There can be no ignoring the fact that health services across the UK are on the verge of a damaging dispute.

“The Westminster government’s focus should be on how to keep experienced staff in their jobs.

“They can do this with a wage rise that better reflects the harsh economic reality for working people.

“Our politicians in Northern Ireland should be ensuring that funding and resources are delivered. The Executive should be restored and the mechanisms in place to make this happen.”