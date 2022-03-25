Unite welcomes bill to scrap hospital car parking charges

Queues for parking at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Stock image.

A trade unionist has welcomed progress on scrapping hospital car parking fees, saying it was hitting low paid workers hardest and impacting on people visiting terminally ill patients.

The issue of free hospital car parking was addressed in a bill brought by Sinn Fein MLA Aisling Riley.

The west Belfast representative said the legislation would ensure that workers, families and patients are no longer burdened, worried or at a disadvantage as a result of hospital car parking charges.

“This legislation tells workers, patients and families attending hospital, either for work or for care, that we are listening and we heard them when they told us that hospital car parking charges are an unfair tax on them and they simply cannot afford it,” she said.

“I hope that this bill will be the first step towards full recognition of the sacrifices that you make for us on a day and daily basis.”

“Making parking free will keep money in the pockets of health workers who should not have to pay to park while working on the frontline in our hospitals.”

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Ulster, paramedic and Unite trade unionist Norman Cunningham said low paid workers helping the most vulnerable should not have to pay “up to £5 a day” for car-parking, which he pointed out could add up to a considerable portion of the salary of Band 2 health service workers, whose wage begins at £18,546.

He welcomed the bill but said more could be done.

Mr Cunningham said the bill was also about families visiting sick, and in many cases, terminally ill loved ones who had to incur significant expenses.

Speaking at Stormont, Health Minister Robin Swann said elements of the bill will present challenges and resource difficulties.

The extended commencement date of two years will allow time for proper consideration.

He warned that at present there is not enough space to provide free car parking for everyone and sufficient time is needed to deal with capacity issues.

Mr Cunningham accepted it was never going to be done overnight.

He was asked whether money lost through parking charges could put more pressure on the health service as it is a source of revenue to cover the costs associated with car parking operations and maintenance.

In response, the trade unionist said all workers pay income tax which goes towards the health service and the 10% they’re paying out has already been taxed so it’s more like 12%.