Unpaid carers facing high levels of debt and stress: survey

Carers who save the Northern Ireland economy almost £7bn a year are running up debt on credit card bills just to keep their loved ones healthy.

Just under 60% of respondents to a Carers NI survey said they had cut back on heating even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has seen the price of home heating oil rocket.

One carer said they have used up a £750 overdraft and are continuing to sink deeper into debt, while another reported “mending and making do” as they can no longer afford to buy clothes or shoes.

A third carer described being “anxious and scared” about living costs in the coming months and added: “I’m unable to sleep and worried about surviving.”

The findings of the survey are even more alarming given it was carried out in February, so it is believed the challenges facing carers have increased significantly as the living cost crisis has deteriorated in recent weeks.

According to the Carer NI research, almost half of unpaid carers were unable to manage their monthly expenses, while 96% had already seen their energy bills increase.

Just under half were worried that upcoming increases in energy bills and other costs of living would negatively affect their own physical and mental health, or that of the person they care for. Many said they were having to take difficult choices to manage their monthly expenses — 59% said they had cut back on heating and 6% had already fallen into arrears with their energy bills.

Looking to the months ahead, 44% thought they would not be able to heat their home to a safe level, while 41% were worried they would have to use a food bank to get by.

The findings have been released by Carers NI, part of Carers UK, which is launching a Cost of Living campaign.

It is estimated our 318,000 unpaid carers save the local economy £6.93bn every year.

Despite this, they often face additional costs associated with needing those they care for safe, providing extra care, nutrition and support.

It is common to have higher energy costs when caring for someone who is unwell or frail, to keep them warm, and to help manage their condition.

Special equipment may be needed which can be costly to run, and they may have higher food bills because of nutritional requirements.

Transport costs can also be higher because the person cared for is less able to walk or needs to be accompanied to many different medical appointments.

The charity’s research has found that almost two-thirds of carers were spending their own money on care or support services or on products for the person they care for.

Just under half of unpaid carers were spending more on supplies to keep the person safe, such as PPE; 34% are spending more on supplies such as incontinence pads, and 17% are spending more on adaptations or medical devices.

Richard Meade, director of Carers NI, said the organisation is seeing unprecedented levels of stress and financial worries piled on unpaid carers.

He explained: “Many were already struggling to manage their monthly expenses before the soaring energy prices and inflation increasing the price of essentials.

“Carers are propping up our health and care system at a huge cost to their own personal health, finances and ability to stay in work.

“Now the picture is even bleaker, with increasing costs forcing them to cut back on food, on heat, and more than ever are worried that they will be pushed into unsustainable debt.”

It comes after one unpaid carer told the charity: “I just don’t buy clothes and shoes anymore, mending and making do.

“I haven’t been on holiday or even to the cinema or for a meal out in years. The condition of the person I care for means that demands on me are onerous and increased.”

Another carer said: “The only thing I spend money on is food, heating and care for mum. I haven’t been out in two years. All money I get is for my mum so she gets what she needs. I wear an eight-year-old jumper.”

In a statement the Department of Health said it "recognises that, for many carers, this has been a particularly difficult and challenging period of their lives."

It said Health Minister Robin Swann had established the Support for Carers’ Fund in March last year. "This fund, worth over £4m, is providing much needed financial resources to support carers and significant funding has already been awarded to projects which are supporting carers on the ground".

A Department for Communities spokesperson said the department “has no power to set a different rate in the annual up-rating legislation from that set by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions in Britain".