Unpaid carers ‘forced to beg for help’ from health service, claims new charity report

Barbara Morrow, a mother from Co Down, provides unpaid care for her son and daughter, who are both autistic.

People providing unpaid care for sick or disabled family members in Northern Ireland are being ‘forced to beg for help’ from the health service, according to a new charity report.

The research, which has been authored by Carers NI in partnership with a number of other local charities, is based on the testimony of over 240 unpaid carers from across NI, and has been published to coincide with Carers Week.

It argues that many of those looking after sick loved ones are reaching breaking point due to a ‘postcode lottery of support’, with services either ‘failing to meet their needs or missing entirely’.

The 2021 Census found that there are over 220,000 people providing unpaid care for sick or disabled family members or friends in Northern Ireland – representing around one in eight people.

She said due to a lack of support she is ‘exhausted’ and afraid of ‘collapsing’ under the strain of it all.

“Life as an unpaid carer is often a lonely one and made unnecessarily difficult by the many sectors that are meant to support us,” said Barbara.

"My now 10-year experience as a carer has been unduly complicated by a distinct lack of medical care, financial support or indeed any form of government or public recognition for the position that I have found myself in.

"Every single aspect of my children’s care has been a fight and it’s an exhausting way to live. At times I survive rather than thrive, and it’s simply inhumane to expect carers like me to keep on going.

“There isn’t even the basic understanding needed to ensure that both my needs and the needs of my children are met.”

The Ballyhalbert woman said that almost every sector she has engaged with, including medical staff, social work, social care, benefits, employers and educational provisions, have “demonstrated repeatedly that they either don’t have the resources or the willingness to help”.

"I feel I am roundly taken advantage of because I care for my loved ones. The public needs to be made aware of the failings in all of these systems, before unpaid carers collapse under the strain,” she continued.

Carers NI estimates that unpaid carers save Northern Ireland’s health service over £4.5bn in care costs per year.

Craig Harrison of Carers NI

Craig Harrison, chair of the Coalition of Carers Organisations NI and author of the new report, said carers are now calling for Stormont departments, health trusts and other public services to deliver a ‘new deal’ that will give unpaid carers greater support and opportunities for breaks from caring.

“We’ve spoken to hundreds of unpaid carers from a wide range of ages and circumstances, and the all-too-common experience is of being badly let down by Stormont and public services,” he said.

"They’re expected to quietly prop up the health and social care system with little-to-no support – forced to beg for help and plead for even basic things like the chance of a break or access to a care package to make their life easier.

"It should never be the case that an unpaid carer has to reach a major crisis point before they’re offered a bit of respite, but that is the reality facing some of our carers today.

“We’re talking about a population of people who save the public purse billions-of-pounds per year. They give so much, and shouldn’t be asked to sacrifice their own wellbeing, live in poverty and forgo any sort of quality of life in return.

"Our unpaid carers need a new deal from Stormont to get to grips with the challenges they face and deliver the support they desperately need, not just in the realm of health and social care, but in welfare, housing, employment and beyond.”

The Department of Health has been contacted for further comment.

The report, A New Deal for Unpaid Carers in Northern Ireland, is available here.