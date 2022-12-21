Unprecedented level of concerns across the health service, warns Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer has said he cannot remember a time when “concerns across the health and social care system were at this level”.

The comments from Sir Michael McBride come as the health system here is dealing with significant pressures this winter and follows a weekend when all five of Northern Ireland’s health and social care trusts posted warnings that their emergency departments were extremely busy.

The senior official described being “extremely concerned” the system could be destabilised by any surge in flu or Covid-19 cases this winter.

"The health service is extremely fragile and an extraordinary effort by staff has been required for many months up to now,” Sir Michael said.

"We will all need to play our part in supporting our staff get through the coming weeks.

"We, the public, need to get our flu and Covid-19 vaccines, to protect ourselves, others and the health service from potential surges from these viruses.

"If you need urgent help, then our health service is here for you, but we do need to use it wisely; and I ask everyone to work with hospital teams to support the discharge of your relatives when their medical care is complete.

"I cannot recall a time when concerns across the health and social care system were at this level.

"This winter will be about providing the best care we can, minimising harm and supporting staff while yet again they take the strain.

"We also need sustained action for the longer-term including recurrent, significant investment and greater reconfiguration of services. Patients and staff will keep paying the price if this does not happen."

On Monday a joint statement was issued on behalf of the CEOs in all five health trusts said they were “deeply distressed at the ongoing situation” within Northern Ireland’s hospitals.

The statement also included the introduction of new initiatives to help deal with the heavy pressures on the health service this winter.

Last week, nurses throughout Northern Ireland joined colleagues across the UK in the biggest ever NHS strike, as part of a bitter dispute over pay, with a second strike taking place on Tuesday this week.