Up to 17 children have died in care setting in Northern Ireland over five years

Children’s commissioner says mental health services must be improved in wake of figures

Concerns: Vulnerable children are waiting for mental health treatment across NI. Stock image posed by model. Credit: monkeybusinessimages

Northern Ireland’s Children’s commissioner has expressed “great concern” about the lack of progress on mental health services for vulnerable children after figures revealed that up to 17 looked after children died over the past five years.

Figures obtained under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act also show that throughout Northern Ireland many more children in care have turned to drugs to cope with poor mental health and ended up trapped in the justice system as a result.

Looked after children are those cared for and given accommodation by an authority.

The most common reason children are taken into the care of social services is to protect them from abuse or neglect. In other cases their parents could be absent or unable to cope due to illness.

The Northern Trust confirmed that five young people in its care died between 2017/18 and 2020/21.

Reasons given for those deaths were drug misuse and suicide as well as pneumonia and accidental overdose.

At least 231 young people in care were involved in offending behaviour or convicted over the past five years.

In the Western Trust, 51 young children were convicted, 105 were involved in offending behaviour in the Northern Trust and 72 in the Southern Trust.

And 121 children are either registered with or waiting on Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

As of September last year, 83 children were registered with CAMHS and another 10 were waiting to access treatment in the Western Trust area.

The latest Northern Trust figures show that 24 children were waiting for mental health treatment while less than five were awaiting treatment in the Southern Trust.

Due to confidentiality concerns, the Belfast and Southern Trusts said fewer than five children in their care died. Neither trust provided figures related to offending behaviour or mental healthcare.

The NI commissioner for Children and Young People (NICCY), Koulla Yiasouma, said the residential care system struggles to meet the needs of children.

“The majority of children in care are never in contact with the police. It has been apparent for decades that our residential care system often struggles to meet the needs of all the children in their care,” she explained.

“NICCY has consistently raised concerns regarding the support and services available to these young people and also regarding the numbers of young people in custody who are cared for.”

The children’s commissioner recently drew attention to the need to improve mental health services for all children and young people, when she published her third ‘Still Waiting’ monitoring report.

She added: “I expressed my disappointment in the report and to the joint Health and Education committees that limited progress has been made to implement recommendations that would make a tangible difference to children and young people’s emotional wellbeing and mental health.

“Although there is a Looked After Children (LAC) CAMHs service which specifically supports these young people, there has been no clear progress on the establishment of a regional Intellectual Disability (ID) CAMHS services or services for under 18’s with more serious alcohol and mental health co-morbidities, which is of great concern.

“We must see plans and reviews translated into services which support our most vulnerable young people, so that they can achieve their full potential.

“The Minister has announced an independent review of children’s social care and NICCY is looking forward to engaging with it so that these issues can be addressed.”

In Northern Ireland there are over 3,500 children in care. That is 6.1% higher than the latest collected regional figures prior to Covid-19 on September 30, 2019.

Of those around 81% are in foster care and 6% in residential children’s homes. Health and Social Care Trusts spend approximately £100m annually on looked after children’s services.

A Department of Health (DoH) spokesperson recognised that children and young people in care are “some of the most vulnerable in our society”, with a range of varied and complex needs. “Many children in care will have experienced multiple adversities and trauma in childhood.”

Linked to a commitment within the Executive’s Children and Young People’s Strategy 2020-2030, in February 2021 the Department of Health and Department of Education published a joint Strategy for Looked after Children.

Named ‘A Life Deserved: Caring for Children and Young People in Northern Ireland’ it aims to improve outcomes for looked after children and young people.

A DoH spokesperson said: “Progress is being made across a number of commitments to action and strategic goals set out within the strategy.”

In addition, a joint programme of work between the Departments of Health and Justice is underway to develop a more aligned and therapeutic model of care for children and young people who are admitted to secure accommodation, with the aim of providing relationship-based, trauma informed, individually tailored support to each child and young person.

The department said “significant work” is also being undertaken to address the emotional health and wellbeing needs of looked after children within educational settings.