Up to 250 may have undiagnosed breast cancer in Northern Ireland

Almost 250 people in Northern Ireland could be living with undiagnosed breast cancer due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a charity has warned.

Across the UK, the figure rises to nearly 11,000 people, according to Breast Cancer Now.

It calculated that fewer referrals and less access to treatment, coupled with a pause to breast screening programmes, meant 10,700 fewer people were diagnosed with breast cancer between March and December 2020 than it would have expected.

Broken down it put the number of patients undiagnosed with breast cancer due to the pandemic at 248 in Northern Ireland, 8,900 cases in England, with 890 in Scotland and 687 in Wales.

The charity, which revealed that even though services have resumed they are operating at around 60% capacity due to restrictions, has warned of a forthcoming "perfect storm" due to delays.

Dervilia Kernaghan, head of care services at Cancer Focus NI, yesterday described the figures as "extremely worrying".

"Cancer Focus has seen first-hand how difficult it has been in recent months for patients using our services as they witness the impact Covid-19 has had on their routine cancer services and screening," she said.

"We know that early diagnosis and treatment saves lives. Paused screening and delays in treatment place enormous stress on patients and on their families, who are left waiting and worrying.

"For many cancer patients time is not a luxury they can afford."

Urging anyone with medical concerns to contact their GP, Dervilia said Cancer Focus NI would continue to advocate for patients by lobbying with our MLAs.

"On top of this, there will be an inevitable backlog and wave of later stage diagnoses creating further pressure on our already stretched health system," she continued.

"This will be evident in the near future as those diagnosed at a later stage often need more intensive and expensive treatment compared to those diagnosed at an early stage."

Breast Cancer Now said that nearly 1.2m fewer women in the UK underwent breast screening between March and December.

Dr Jeanette Dickson, president of the Royal College of Radiologists, said it is vital patients who missed screenings last year come forward.

"The NHS is open for business and the sooner we can diagnose cancer, the sooner we can treat it," she said.