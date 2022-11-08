Urology Services Inquiry: Concerns raised over standard of evidence provided by Department of Health and Southern Trust

The Department of Health and Southern Trust have come under fire for the standard of evidence they provided to a public inquiry.

Chair of the Urology Services Inquiry Christine Smith KC said “unfortunately” she needed to make public her concerns that much of the documents given to the inquiry by health officials “was far from satisfactory” and “caused much unnecessary work”.

Speaking on the first day of the public hearings, she added: “Material was not properly ordered, indexed or accessible. Some material was not provided at all and some material was shared with the inquiry that ought not to have been.

“I found it extremely surprising to have received material in such a poor state from a government department and health trust, both of whom have dedicated legal teams, and for this standard of provision of material to have been allowed to continue when the inquiry made it abundantly clear what was expected.”

Ms Smith revealed the inquiry has received almost 400,000 pages of evidence to date, including one witness statement extending to 9,555 pages.

The inquiry was established in March last year by then health minister, Robin Swann.

Among its remit, it is reviewing governance processes in place to ensure patient safety within urology services in the Southern Trust, as well as the clinical practice of consultant urologist Dr Aidan O’Brien at Craigavon Area Hospital.

As a result of concerns about his work, more than 1,000 patient records were recalled.

In his opening statement on Tuesday, counsel for the inquiry Martin Wolfe KC said: “The alleged clinical shortcomings of Mr O’Brien which had been reported to the inquiry are not isolated cases.

“We are instead dealing with a significant number of cases over a prolonged period of time and across a range of clinical issues and administrative issues associated with the safe practice of medicine.

“It has been acknowledged by the trust that some patients have suffered significant harm as a result of these shortcomings and it has apologised for the harm that has been suffered.”

He said the Southern Trust had “recognised the life-changing and devastating consequences” to nine families of cancer patients affected by the scandal.

He said the trust had written in a report that “this was not the cancer care they expected and should not have been the cancer care they received”.

While the inquiry was told it’s understood that Dr O’Brien is not currently employed in any capacity, a number of conditions remain on his licence to practise.

These include that he cannot undertake any clinical duties and can only work in non-clinical roles and medico-legal work and that he must inform the General Medical Council about work he undertakes.

The inquiry has already heard evidence from patients and their relatives during sessions held in private in June and September.

The husband of one former patient revealed that his wife, who has since died, found out she had cancer 16 months after she was referred to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment for two cysts on her kidney.

During an appointment at the hospital, she was informed by a consultant that “a serious mistake had been made”, the inquiry was told.

The witness said his wife was told by the doctor that he had discovered a third mass which had not been referred to in the previous report and that “he considered that to be cancerous”.

They subsequently discovered she was one of eight patients in the same weeks whose referrals had not been triaged, he told the inquiry.

“And that was just a week in time that was pulled out of nowhere,” the witness said.

“So we thought that that was not human error. That was a systemic failure of the system.”

He further spoke of the guilt he and his wife experienced when they were subsequently contacted by the Southern Trust and informed in advance of media coverage of concerns relating to urology services.

“We felt that, to put it bluntly, we should have maybe created more of a stink,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former patient told the inquiry he was unable to contact Dr O’Brien’s secretary when he experienced issues after having a stent fitted.

Asked what response he received when he contacted Dr O’Brien’s secretary, he said: “Nothing. Just getting fobbed off. Go back to the GP, that kind of thing.

“And the GP was very good, just trying to be supportive and that kind of stuff, but they can only do so much.

“They're not specialists. They just were prescribing me more antibiotics, amoxicillin, and that kind of thing, and painkillers.”

He told the inquiry he was originally told the stent would remain in place for six weeks. However, it was still in situ five months later when he was admitted to hospital as an emergency case, he told the inquiry.