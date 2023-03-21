Vapes and e-cigs could lead to more teens smoking later in life, says leading NI doctor

The Deputy Chair of the BMA has said e-cigarettes could have the opposite effect to that intended

A leading NI medic has said vaping could act as a gateway to more teens taking up smoking

Continued use of e-cigarettes and vapes among Northern Ireland’s teenagers could lead to more of them taking up smoking later in life, a leading doctor has said.

Dr Alan Stout, Deputy Chair of the British Medical Council (BMA) in NI said the issue of vaping and use of e-cigarettes by teenagers in Northern Ireland was a growing problem, with statistics and research about the issue in their infancy.

It comes after Dr Mike McKean, vice-president of policy for the Royal College of Paediatricians and Child Health, said large numbers of pupils across the UK were using vapes at school.

“There definitely is an issue and there are growing numbers here as well,” Dr Stout told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I know of schools who have sent out various circulars to parents with their own level of concern around vaping and e-cigarettes within the school environment.

“There has almost been a normalisation of it, because they see so many others with them when they are out on the streets and in normal society and it looks like they cause no harm.”

Figures from the 2019 Young Persons’ Behaviour & Attitudes Survey revealed that 6% (approximately 8,200) 11-16 year olds currently use e-cigarettes (5% in 2016), with 3% (4,300) using them on a regular basis (at least once a week — same as 2016).

There are indications that use of vapes and e-cigarettes is increasing, with research taking a while to catch up. Although there are unknowns, Dr Stout said there was no doubt that they were causing harm.

“There are a couple of things. One is the harm the e-cigarettes and vapes themselves are causing because a lot of them still do contain nicotine,” he said.

“They still can be addictive and we don’t know the long-term effects. There is a lot of anecdotal evidence that they are having the reverse effect of what people thought was occurring.

“You have young teens starting on the vapes and e-cigarettes and potentially moving on to actual cigarettes themselves, so you end up with the reverse pattern.

“It’s going to be one of those things that in a number of years’ time, we will be looking back on it with that better and firmer evidence to say these have caused lung damage and other issues. That would be the biggest fear among it all, that we then realise the damage that has been done.”

Dr Alan Stout

It is already illegal to sell the products to under 18s, and with schools continuing to be pro-active on the issue, Dr Stout is keen to see some regulation of their sale and usage.

“It’s about making sure that is enforced. Then there is the potential for regulation around them and that has never been properly tackled,” he said.

“To regulate them, you have to understand exactly what’s in them and have some sort of quantification of the long-term risk with them as well.

“It’s hard to get a definite figure for their use, but one of the fears is that that the stats could be the tip of the iceberg, that potentially more are currently using them.

“Those numbers will exponentially grow if there are no further rules and regulations around it.

“It’s about trying to be ahead of it a bit and put in some measures to try and reduce it. I think schools are being quite proactive. They are contacting parents and warning of some of the issues.”

A spokesperson for the Public Health Agency said all the indications were that vaping among young people is continuing to increase.

“There have been a number of hypotheses as to the reasons why vaping is attractive to young people including risk taking tendencies in that age group, marketing strategies and the use of flavours,” they said.

“Data currently held by the Public Health Agency (PHA) does not indicate an increase in under 18s contacting PHA-funded stop smoking services for help with vaping, at this point.

“The PHA has however had frequent contact from schools asking for signposting for support information to share with students with regards to the potential risks associated with vaping.

“Work is already underway with the Council for the Curriculum Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) to explore the opportunities for a post primary education programme regarding vaping, as well as the development of age-appropriate resources warning of the harms associated with vaping, that can be accessed by schools, community youth groups and parents/carers.

“Vaping is covered in primary school smoking prevention programme 'Smoke Busters' which is facilitated by Cancer Focus NI and is delivered in primary schools, targeting 6,000 Year 6 and 7 pupils each year.

“The PHA is also developing a resource bank that can be used by children and young people, schools, parents and youth groups with the aim of educating on the potential risks of vaping. This will be available in the summer of 2023.”