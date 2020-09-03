Vulnerable Dungannon care home resident 'petrified' after staff called police in toast row

Man feared being handcuffed after angry outburst at facility

A terrified care home resident believed he would be taken away in handcuffs after staff called police "as a deterrent" when he reacted angrily to an incident that started over a slice of toast.

Officers spoke to the resident, who has severe learning disabilities, accompanied by the manager who reported the matter, but no independent appropriate adult was present.

Read more Concern for patients with dementia in Northern Ireland who haven't seen loved ones

It has also emerged the issue was not reported to the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA).

The resident suffers from multiple conditions which have required specialist care since childhood. He has spells of challenging behaviour when frustrated or upset - a common feature associated with his condition - dealt with by varying techniques including situation distraction and de-escalation.

But in December a different tactic was deployed at Dungannon Care Home.

Documents obtained by BBC Local Democracy show police were called to the Four Seasons Health Care facility by the manager claiming the resident had assaulted staff. Officers were told he became angry after asking for a second slice of toast with his breakfast and being told to wait.

Staff "wished to report the matter hoping it would act as a deterrent".

The documents state that "police spoke to him with the manager present. He showed very limited understanding ... Police informed him it is not okay to hit people even when he feels upset".

The resident said he wouldn't do it again "and showed a lot of concern that staff took his ball of wool from him."

A superior officer noted: "It would appear the suspect has limited/no capacity to understand the actions are wrong. He has been in care since childhood and lashed out at staff due to not receiving toast. In the circumstances I do not believe it would be possible to interview (resident) due to his impaired mental capacity."

When informed, family members were horrified their relative was left fearful, upset and humiliated. This was heightened on learning an independent appropriate adult was not present, making the ratio three-to-one against a vulnerable individual.

A family spokesperson explained: "We know (the resident) becomes upset and don't condone his outburst. It's part of his condition and not intentional. Had we been contacted immediately we would have spoken to him about this."

Instead a decision was taken to call police.

The family added: "He was petrified when confronted by two police officers and the manager in his room. He was left traumatised and afraid to go for breakfast the next morning, only settling after when we rushed in to reassure him. He was able to say the officers said he would be taken away in handcuffs and 'he had been warned'."

A PSNI spokesman said: "Officers conducted initial enquiries into the report of an assault. No interviews were conducted as no formal complaints were made and no further police action was required. If anyone has a complaint regarding police actions they should contact the office of the Police Ombudsman."

The Police Ombudsman has been informed and the family spokesperson added: "When did it become acceptable to call police on a vulnerable, disabled adult to act as a deterrent?"

An RQIA spokesperson confirmed the incident was not reported, adding: "We understand this was referred to the PSNI as a result of an injury sustained by a staff member."

However regulations state RQIA must be to be notified of anything which may adversely affect the well-being or safety of any patient.

Four Seasons Health Care did not respond to requests for comment.