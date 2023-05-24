Vulnerable NI patient spends seven nights in A&E due to mental health unit bed shortage

A vulnerable patient has spent at least seven nights in the Ulster Hospital emergency department.

The BBC has reported the patient, who has mental health issues, is being cared for in a private cubicle.

A shortage of beds in Northern Ireland's dedicated mental health units meant the individual had to remain at Ulster Hospital.

The South Eastern Health Trust told the BBC it was "working beyond capacity, including in mental health, to manage hospital admissions".

It added that it was "working closely with our regional colleagues to respond to the demands on in-patient services".

On Tuesday, the NI Audit Office published a report which said the successful implementation of Northern Ireland’s 10-year Mental Health Strategy is at risk without sustained, additional investment.

It highlighted the prevalence of mental health problems in Northern Ireland, which are approximately 25 per cent higher than in England.

One in five adults here show signs of mental health problems, with an estimated one in eight young people experiencing anxiety and depression. This higher prevalence has been linked with both greater levels of deprivation in Northern Ireland, and with the impact of the ‘Troubles’.

In 2022-23, a total of £345 million has been allocated for mental health services, representing 5.7 per cent of the overall health and social care budget.

Despite higher prevalence levels, funding for mental health in Northern Ireland is lower than elsewhere in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The report estimates that bringing funding levels into line with elsewhere in the United Kingdom would require additional funding, which could be as much as £190 million annually.

Professor Siobhan O’Neill, Mental Health Champion for NI recently spoke out about the negative impact that cuts across department budgets will have on the most vulnerable people and wider mental health.

Having spoken directly to the Secretary of State for NI, the Rt Honourable Chris Heaton-Harris MP, Head of the NI Civil Service, Dr Jayne Brady and Department of Education as well as writing to Department of Health, Professor O’Neill worries that not enough is being done to protect those already struggling with poverty and mental health.

Professor O’Neill stressed in the series of meetings the need to ensure that funding for mental health services is protected, and highlighted the harm that the budget cuts which have been announced will have on NI’s most vulnerable populations.

Commenting on her recent meetings, Professor O’Neil said: “I recognise the significant challenges that the departments are faced with given the current budget allocation.

“However, cuts across all government departments will have a detrimental impact on the mental health of the most vulnerable people in Northern Ireland.”

She added: “I now ask that decision makers do everything within their gift to ensure that mental health services are protected so that they can meet the additional needs arising from the cuts that have been announced.”

Professor O’Neill also highlighted at her meetings two areas of the Mental Health Strategy that needed to be prioritised urgent in order to improve mental health.

Firstly, the plan for early intervention and prevention, which is Action One and Two of the Strategy, needs to be fully progressed as the initiatives within this plan will make a real difference in reducing the rates of mental ill health which is costing the NI economy £3.4 billion annually.

Secondly, workforce issues continue to thwart progress on the implementation of new services.

The mental health workforce plan needs to be finalised and there is an urgent need to expand training places particularly in the Psychiatry and Psychology professions, so that people can access specialist mental health services and the Psychological Therapies that they would benefit from.

A workforce plan for the Community and Voluntary Sector also needs to be delivered so that our most vulnerable can receive the treatment and care that they need.

The South Eastern Trust has been contacted for comment.