Warning: ‘Bad batch’ of drugs circulating in Belfast with 12 overdoses in 24 hours

Outreach workers have issued a public warning regarding a strong “bad batch of blues and yellows” on the streets of Belfast following 12 overdoses in just 24 hours.

Professionals said that some of those affected required CPR, believed to be linked to the ’bad batch’ of drugs circulating, which contain benzodiazepines and opiates.

Local councillor Paul McCusker said he will be writing to the PSNI, Belfast City Council, Housing Executive and the Public Health Agency to highlight the concerns.

The Belfast Telegraph has also contacted these organisations for comment.

"We need better joint up working, more suitable accommodation for those experiencing an addiction and homelessness, and quicker access to addiction services to ensure those who require this support can get the wrap around support they desperately need,” he said.

"Staff and volunteers work extremely hard every day and night on the streets, but they report it is becoming more challenging, so thank you to all those outreach workers who support those most vulnerable in Belfast.”

The PSNI said it is committed to keeping people safe by working with its partners to tackle those involved in the importation and supply of illegal drugs.

“Through regular engagement with partners in the Organised Crime Task Force and other local networks we continue to monitor and take steps to mitigate emerging issues,” Chief Inspector Neil Beck said.

“In the 12 months from 1st April 2022 to 31st March 2023, there were 8,867 drug seizure incidents in Northern Ireland – an increase of 271 on the previous 12 months.

“Police cannot solve this issue alone and continue to promote a public health approach to substance misuse working with partners to support the delivery of the Department of Health’s Substance Use Strategy.”