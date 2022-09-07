Warning issued over Antrim and Causeway Hospital emergency departments which are at ‘full capacity’

Antrim Area Hospital and the Causeway Hospital are both at “full capacity” according to the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

In a social media post, the trust said people should not be attending the emergency departments at either hospital unless their condition is “urgent”.

They added: “Unfortunately this sort of situation is now a frequent occurrence and we sincerely apologise for that. As always, the staff are working very hard to treat and care for those who are particularly ill.

"To help us free up beds, we need patients and families to work with us at the point of discharge and accept placements that may be immediately available.

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

It comes just a day after patients were waiting up to 18 hours at Belfast’s main hospitals.

In a social media post on Tuesday afternoon, the Belfast Trust said the emergency departments at the Royal Victoria Hospital and the Mater Hospital are both “exceptionally busy”.