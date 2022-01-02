Warning issued to those taking part in Dry January over going ‘cold turkey’

Experts says those with alcohol dependency should be careful

Northern Ireland’s death toll due to alcohol in 2020 was the second highest in the UK, with 19.6 fatalities per 100,000 of the population. Stock photo. Photo credit: Cultura RF

Dry January has been cited as a “nice reset” for those wanting a booze detox, with 130,000 people taking part in the concept at the beginning of 2021, but experts have warned that those with alcohol dependency issues should be careful when it comes to going “cold turkey”.

The charity Alcohol Change UK started the campaign in 2013, which challenges members of the public to go alcohol-free for the entire first month of the year.

Last year, the organisation said its polling showed a record number of more than 6.5 million adults intending to participate in Dry January 2021 - the equivalent of one in five of people who drink alcohol.

But a separate survey by YouGov in January suggested that a third of people who had attempted to stay off the liquor had already given up in the first week, after another national was imposed following last Christmas.

“It's very easy for alcohol to sneak into every part of your life because we do have it for birth, death and everything in between. Things are good - have a drink. Things are bad - have a drink to cope, all those sorts of things,” said Dr Gillian Shorter, a psychologist specialising in alcohol and drug research at Queen’s University, Belfast.

“So Dry January can be a really nice reset where you realise actually, you don't need alcohol to cope or you don't need alcohol to celebrate. You find your sleep getting better or you have a clearer head in the morning, or your anxiety has gone down.”

“I was actually looking at the official Dry January website and I couldn’t see anything that really said, if you are alcohol dependent, maybe Dry January isn’t for you,” she continued.

“So for people who are drinking several drinks a day for a month or more, or if you stop drinking for a couple hours and you find yourself sweating, shaking, sometimes hallucinating and maybe having more severe effects like seizures, then it's really not a good idea for you to stop suddenly.

“What you should do is really try and sort of reduce the risk of harm slowly. And if you're able to do it in collaboration, with either detox - which can be hard enough to get - or speaking to your GP, to get a bit of support, because there are medications and things that you can get, that will really help with just kind of withdrawal and so on and so forth.

“But you shouldn't stop cold turkey. It's not like the film Trainspotting, it's not like all those things you see on TV. It's really, really dangerous, and can result in death for people who do have a physical dependence to alcohol.”

Danny McQuillan is the CEO of Extern, a charity which also helps individuals suffering from alcohol and drug abuse, among other services.

He added to Dr Shorter’s point, noting that “dependence on alcohol can be both physical and psychological and unlike withdrawal symptoms with other substances, alcohol withdrawal can cause significant physical ill health and death on occasion.

“Extern’s approach is one of harm reduction rather than abstinence from the use of alcohol and attendance at appointment-based services,” he continued.

“Many individuals feel shame and stigma, and do want to address their use, but are unable to manage total abstinence due to the symptoms of withdrawal and lack of assertive outreach support.

"What we mean by this is that the support is brought to the individual and managed at their pace with their involvement in a person-centred way. This approach is intensive and long term, but it can mitigate the instances of serious illness and lead to a reduction in the number of deaths.”

Northern Ireland’s death toll due to alcohol in 2020 was the second highest in the UK, with 19.6 fatalities per 100,000 of the population.

Figures from the Department of Health also revealed more than 80% of adults here were consuming alcohol during 2020-21.

÷ If you or someone you know needs help, you can call Addiction NI on 02890 664 434 or visit www.addictionni.com, or www.extern.org/pages/category/alcohol-and-drugs