Warning sounded over NI drug supplies as medications ‘could run out within weeks’

Community Pharmacy NI is calling for action from Department of Health

Crucial medications for the likes of depression, high blood pressure and stomach ulcers could run out within weeks amid spiralling drug costs, it has been warned.

Community pharmacists have issued a chilling warning that shortages and skyrocketing prices of many medicines could result in severe supply disruptions for patients across Northern Ireland in the coming weeks.

The sector has said the price of buying medication from wholesalers has risen exponentially for many products, with shortages already common across many drugs.

Community Pharmacy NI has called on health officials to act urgently as it said failure to address the growing crisis will mean high street chemists will no longer be able to afford commonly prescribed drugs.

People with conditions such as osteoporosis, high blood pressure, mental ill health, insomnia and coronary conditions are among those who will be affected, said CPNI.

An example of drugs impacted included alendronic acid, used to treat osteoporosis, lercanidipine, used for blood pressure, the anti-depressant fluoxetine, esomeprazole, which is used for gastric disorders, and finasteride tablets for prostate conditions.

CPNI has called on the Department of Health to support community pharmacists to meet the additional price rises and ensure medicine supplies to patients can be maintained.

David McCrea, a community pharmacist at Dundela Pharmacy in Belfast, said: “As a community pharmacist for over 30 years, I have never witnessed the price of medicines rise this sharply.

“It is becoming increasingly hard for us to afford to buy the medicines from wholesalers because we are not being paid the full cost of these drugs by the Department.

“I have seen the price of some medicines I need to buy for patients rising fiftyfold, but the Department only paying a fraction of what I am being charged.

“With the shortages and price increases affecting hundreds of drugs I simply cannot afford to operate under the current model.

“It is causing financial stress, my credit limits with wholesalers are being breached, and it is simply unsustainable.

“First and foremost, we must now be paid properly for the cost of these medicines by the Department.

“The bottom line is that we are now facing the situation where we will not be able to afford to supply our patients with essential medicines, within weeks.”

Gerard Greene, CPNI chief executive, said the skyrocketing price of medicines “requires an immediate response” from the Department of Health.

“Community pharmacists cannot afford the increasing prices, particularly when the service is dealing with more patients,” he said.

“In addition to the excessive costs, pharmacy teams are spending hours every day sourcing medicines when they could be using their clinical skills to directly support their patients.

“The community pharmacy network has a responsibility to ensure patient safety at all times, and the threat to the supply of vital medicines is very real.

“It is incumbent upon us to now warn people of the risk to medicine supply for many drugs and to ask the public to understand that pharmacies are doing their best under impossible circumstances.”

The Department of Health said it would like to reassure the public that there are national and locally tried and trusted mitigation arrangements in place for dealing with any supply distributions to ensure that patients continue to get the medicines they need.

"The Minister and Department are very aware of the pressures facing community pharmacies,” a statement said.

"The Minister and officials discussed the situation with Community Pharmacy NI (CPNI) representatives at a meeting last week.

"The scale of the unprecedented budgetary pressures and uncertainty currently facing the Department were spelt out.

"Notwithstanding these pressures, Community Pharmacy NI were informed that a support package for their sector was being finalised. This package includes immediate interventions worth over £5.3m in value, plus a commitment to progress wider reform arrangements in collaboration with CPNI.

“It is therefore somewhat surprising to see CPNI publicly demanding a package which it already knows is on the way."