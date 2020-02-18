Watch: First helipad landing at Royal Victoria Hospital's delayed Critical Care Building

An air ambulance used by the Northern Ireland Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) lifts off from the helipad at the Royal Victoria Hospital in west Belfast. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The first landing on a new helipad at the Royal Victoria Hospital's Critical Care Building, which was due to open in 2012 but is still not fully operational, has taken place.

While Tuesday's landing was a test, once fully up and running it will mean patients can be transferred straight to RVH instead of having to make the journey by ambulance from Musgrave Park Hospital.

Glenn O'Rorke from operator Air Ambulance Northern Ireland said the test was a "milestone" and will shave vital minutes of a patient's journey.

"It is one piece of the jigsaw that was missing, to be able to bring the patient direct from scene to the major trauma centre," he said.

"It is a huge triumph for us but at the heart of it are our patients. Patients will benefit from this and outcomes will benefit because of the reduced time that we can get from scene to hospital."

The helicopter arrived after a campaign for an air ambulance service by the late Dr John Hinds.

Dr Hinds provided medical assistance at motorcycle races.

The helipad is on the roof of RVH's £150m Critical Care Building, which will not become fully operational until at least autumn this year.

Originally due to open in 2012, the 12-storey building has been beset by problems, including issues with ventilation, sewage and drainage systems.

Due to the ongoing delays, equipment has had to be replaced after becoming out-of-date.

Operating theatres have also had to be remodelled and brought up to standard.

A Department of Health (DoH) spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph that the Critical Care element of the building is expected to be fully operational in Autumn 2020.

They said it is anticipated that the four theatres in Critical Care will open in the Spring of this year to complete the occupation of Level 3 of the building.

The spokesperson said that work is continuing on Levels 5 and 6 at the centre to allow occupation of the Intensive Care Units in Autumn 2020, while Levels 7 to 9 are expected to be occupied by Maternity Services during 2020/21, however Levels 8 and 9 are being temporarily used for other services.

" Level 8 is being used for decant accommodation whilst the endocrinology and diabetic outpatients clinic is refurbished as part of the transformation agenda for the management of ‘diabetic foot’. Since December 2018, Level 9 has been temporarily occupied by outpatients facilities to allow the Trust to manage winter pressures," the spokesperson said.

Speaking in June last year, Dr Brian McCluskey, who worked on the original design of the building, said patient safety must come first.

"We are all disappointed, not so much for ourselves but for our patients, because... whilst our patients are being very well cared for in the existing Intensive Care Unit [ICU]... it would be nice if they were getting that additional privacy and dignity," he said

"But we know that the ICU will be open and it will be open for a very long time."

The current delay is due to work being carried out on the ventilation system, which is understood to cost an additional £3m.