Watch: Joe Brolly lays down GAA shirt charity challenge to DUP's Arlene Foster

GAA pundit Joe Brolly has laid down a special charity challenge to First Minister Arlene Foster.

The controversial former RTE panellist, who is set to join the BBC's GAA team, has got involved in a unique fundraising campaign for cystic fibrosis.

The Change Your Colours challenge is in memory of a young footballer from Co Clare.

Sile Callinan died in 2017 aged just 26. Her family, and fiancé Michael Talty, launched the Memorial Ladies Football Tournament to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis charities.

The event had to be cancelled this year due to Covid-19 and instead a virtual fundraiser called #ChangeYourColoursForCF was launched. Always one to spot an opportunity, Joe has taken up the challenge of sporting a rival team's jersey online - and now passed the baton on to the First Minister.

Choosing a Mayo jersey to make the challenge, Joe, an All-Ireland winner with Derry in 1993, said: "I'm delighted to support the event this year.

"This jersey means an awful lot to me.

"It was the last request of Laura Donnellan, a good friend of mine from Westport, that if Mayo won the All-Ireland I would wear this in the Sunday Game studio.

"Sadly, Laura will be disappointed that I've since been sacked by RTE!

"But I treasure this jersey and always think of her when I wear it.

"Laura died aged just 30, Sile was just 26. It's a wonderful event but this year it's virtual."

And asked to nominate others to take up the challenge Joe wasted no time in selecting the DUP leader, who has a shown her support for the sporting organisation before.

In June 2018 she travelled to attend the Ulster Championship Final between her home county Fermanagh and Donegal.

Mrs Foster stood for the Irish national anthem before kick-off and it was the first time a senior unionist politician has gone to a Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) game since Peter Robinson in 2012.

When making his nomination Joe said: "Of course, Arlene Foster, the leader of the DUP and Ulster.

"Thank God and Ulster for Arlene!

"We can have 500 supporters at the games while in the Free State you can't have any!"

Mrs Foster has not yet indicated whether she will take up the challenge, which can be followed at #ChangeYourColoursForCF